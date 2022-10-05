Dussehra 2022: 6 Evils Of Health You Need To Banish This Dussehra

Stop checking your symptoms on google as you might be acquainted to face or incomplete information

In her recent Instagram story, nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentions 6 health-related evils we must fight off this Dussehra. She lists these 6 things to keep in mind:

1. “Juice cleanses for DETOX”

Juice cleanses refer to consuming only juices and other healthy liquids in a course of a few days as a way to detoxify the body. However, juice cleanses are considered a horrible way to ‘detox'. Detoxifying the body requires you to consume filling and healthy foods and avoid processed foods and alcohol. Juice cleanses starve you of many nutrients your body requires in order to function best of its abilities.

2. “Going low carb because you think it's “Healthy”"

Temporary adverse effects from a sudden drop in carbohydrates include constipation, headache, muscle pain, etc. Your body may convert fat into ketones for energy if you severely restrict your intake of carbohydrates. The ketosis state is this. Side effects of ketosis include poor breath, headaches, weariness, and weakness. It's unclear what sort of long-term health consequences a low-carb diet may bring about. Long-term carbohydrate restriction may cause gastrointestinal problems and vitamin or mineral deficits.

3. “Following quick fixes for weight loss”

Quick and fast weight loss promising diets, workouts, and supplements are a health evil we must banish this year. Rapid weight loss has many side effects such as dehydration, malnutrition, nutrient deficiencies, gallstones, and so on. They can also cause headaches, lethargy, bowel issues, muscle loss, and so on.

4. “Googling your health symptoms”

Knowing how to treat stomachaches, headaches, or nasal congestion is a good idea. If consumers are aware of their condition, they may make the best choice while conducting a Google search for medical information. However, people who self-diagnose using search engines can believe that a little headache is a sign of a brain tumour, nasal congestion is a sinus infection, and an abdominal cramp is an appendicitis or pancreatitis, which would make them more anxious.

5. “Cheating with your night's sleep”

Many of us often prioritise our work, family, and social life over our own mental and physical health. Trying to create a balance between personal, social, and work life can result in a lack of proper sleep and negligence. It is essential to get at least 7-8 hours of undisturbed sleep each night.

6. “Looking for social media validation”

Sometimes we check our posts constantly to see whether anybody has liked or commented. As a result, we begin to accept social media as a source of validation. You feel better as you receive more likes. However, it is important to keep in mind that social media posts are frequently edited to highlight the best and should not have power over your thoughts and emotions.

Keep these things in mind if you want to ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.