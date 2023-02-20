Dry Ginger Health Benefits: Nutritionist Shares Ways To Add Saunth To Your Diet

Dry ginger also known as sauth is loaded with antioxidants

The masala box kept in your kitchen is a treasure trove of health benefits. Indian spices not only enhance the taste of your food items but also benefit your body in various ways. Right from turmeric, cumin seeds, fenugreek, and coriander powder to something underrated yet extremely important - dry ginger powder. Today, let us discuss dry ginger powder, also commonly called sonth or soonth, in length. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a post on Instagram stating the benefits of sonth. Not just this but she also enlightens everyone about the various ways of consuming saunth.

Her caption reads, "Which is the herb and spice that is as good as turmeric but not quite in the limelight? Which has flavoured your dals, rice and even chai? The one who quietly works in the background regulating your appetite, BP and even blood sugars?"

Touching upon the health benefits of dry ginger, she says that it soothes your aches, pains and troubles and spices up your life at the same time.

Health benefits of dry ginger:

It has many bioactive molecules and they play a range of roles.

It has a high antioxidant value

It helps the action of trypsin and lipase (enzymes required to breakdown protein and fat)

Dry ginger powder also acts as an analgesic and provides pain relief

Wondering how to include saunth in your diet? Read on:

1) In the video, Rujuta states that you can have ginger powder if you are suffering from knee pain or body ache. This is also helpful for those facing issues related to dull skin or dandruff. Do you have stomach upset? For this also, dry ginger powder will help.

2)The nutritionist mentions that you can take a small amount of ginger powder with milk at night to ensure sound sleep. You can also have it with jaggery and ghee that will keep you energetic throughout the day.

4) For kids, you can make small balls by mixing the sonth in equal amounts with ghee, jaggery and turmeric. This will not only be a fun way of making them eat this but will also protect them from cold, cough, congestion or flu etc.

5) If you don't want to do anything extra, just add some dry ginger powder to your usual masala chai.

6) Don't skip the traditional desserts like salampaak, gol papdi or panjiri, that also contain soonth.

Ever thought so much about dry ginger powder, before? Now do not forget to add it to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.