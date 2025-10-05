Doctor Shares 9 Simple Rituals For Optimal Health: "These Quirks Are Just Part Of My Life"

Simple rituals that are close to your heart can give a massive boost to your health. Openly advocating for such tiny, yet impactful activities that can be easily practised in daily life, Dr Vishakha, who works on disease reversal, longevity, obesity, PCOS, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, and more using medicine and nutrition, shared a video on Instagram. In the caption of the clip, she says, "At the clinic, my patients often laugh when I tell them these quirks are just part of my life as a doctor after 20+ years!" She further shares, "From scanning ingredient labels like legal documents to diagnosing deficiencies mid-conversation... it all comes with the territory! And yes, I really do guard my sleep like it's medicine. As should YOU!"

In the video, she discusses the activities she enjoys that have a significant impact on her health. These are -

Scanning menus like I'm prescribing medicines: This reveals her nature about ensuring that she makes informed choices when it comes to her nutrition. Meditating so I don't snap at health influencers: This helps her maintain patience and composure despite being deeply involved in content creation processes and her busy, frustrating demands for her profession. Teaching patients macros > calories: This clarifies her interest in balanced nutrition, focusing on macronutrients rather than calories. Diagnosing deficiencies at dinner parties: This provides clarity about the doctor's willingness to stay fit and healthy. Fasting = metabolic intervention, not a fad: Rather than just a trend, fasting should be considered in balance with a proper diet and a deliberate health choice. Testing health protocols on myself: This shows her interest in an evidence-based treatment approach. Reading food labels like I'm a lawyer: This highlights her interest in key details, with a commitment to fill her body with only good sources of nutrients. Guarding my sleep like my life depends on it: This shows her priority for an eight-hour sleep. Prioritising health habits to glide into menopause: This is one of the significant aspects in maintaining proper health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.