Do You Know What Dental Abscess Is? Know The Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Dental abscess occurs because of infection in teeth and gums

Highlights Buildup of pus inside a tooth or gums is known as dental abscess Poor dental hygiene is a risk factor of dental abscess Visit a dentist immediately if you have dental abscess

Poor dental hygiene can cause dental abscess

Photo Credit: iStock

Causes of dental abscess

A buildup of pus inside a tooth or gums is known as dental abscess. You can identify a dental abscess by swelling in the region of the infected tooth. Infection in teeth and damage to gums is caused by bacteria in plaque, saliva and mouth. These bacteria get stuck to teeth and cause damage teeth and gums. If this plaque is not removed with proper brushing and flossing, the bacteria weaken enamel and causes cavity. If such cavities are left untreated, they turn to painful dental abscess. Common symptoms of dental abscess include bad taste in mouth, pain in the affected area, swelling in face with fever, small bump in your gums which drains and reappears in a few days and extreme sensitivity to cold or hot fluids and liquids.

A periapical tooth abscess is one which occurs when bacteria invades dental pulp - which is the innermost part of tooth which contains connective tissue, nerves and blood vessels. Bacteria enter through a dental cavity or a chip or crack in tooth, and spreads all the way down to the root. This bacterial infection can cause infection, swelling and inflammation at the tip of the root.



Also read: All About Gum Disease, Best Tips To Keep It Away

Risk factors of dental abscess

Risk factors of dental abscess include poor dental hygiene and a diet high in sugar.

Poor dental hygiene includes not taking proper care of your teeth and gums. For instance, not brushing your teeth two times a day or not flossing can cause tooth cavity, tooth decay, gym disease and dental abscess. Also, people who have a diet high in sugar are more prone to risks of dental abscess. Frequently eating and drinking foods rich in sugar or excessive intake of sweets and sodas can contribute to dental cavities and cause tooth abscess.



Dental abscess can cause pain and swelling in teeth and gums

Photo Credit: iStock

Complications of dental abscess

Dental abscess must be dealt with adequate treatment. A dental abscess might rupture. This might reduce pain, but treatment for dental abscess is still needed. If the abscess doesn't drain, the infection is more likely to spread to your jaw and other areas of your head and neck.

The risk of infection spreading is more among people who have a weak immune system.



Treatment of dental abscess

If you have symptoms of dental abscess, you need to visit the dentist immediately. Dentists can diagnose dental abscess quite easily. The first step of treatment includes antibiotics. But antibiotics are not supposed to substitute treatment for dental abscess.

Another form of treatment for dental abscess includes dealing with tooth itself. The bacteria are cleaned out of the tooth. This process is known as a root canal treatment.

If you cannot visit dentist immediately, visit a family doctor. While a medical doctor cannot treat dental abscess but will prescribe an antibiotic and give you some advisories on dental self-care. Management of pain cannot be done until you see a dentist.



Brush your teeth twice daily to prevent dental abscess

Photo Credit: iStock





Also read: Why Dental Visits Are A Must For People Suffering From Diabetes

Prevention of dental abscess

Following are some ways which can help in preventing dental abscess.



1. For starters, you need to take proper care of your teeth and gums in order to avoid tooth decay.

2. You can drink fluoridated drinking water most of the time to prevent dental abscess.

3. Use fluoride toothpaste to brush your teeth and make sure you brush your teeth twice a day every day.

4. In order to keep the area in between your teeth clean, use dental floss or interdental cleaner on a daily basis.

5. Some basics of dental hygiene also include changing your tooth brush every 3 to 4 months. You should change the toothpaste whenever the bristles get frayed.

6. Eat healthy and limit intake of sugar food items and in-between meal snacks.

7. Get regular dental check-ups and consider using an antiseptic of fluoride mouth rinse for added protection and prevention of tooth decay and dental abscess.



