Do You Know How Cancer Spreads In The Body? Here's How; Cancer Stages Explained

Cancer grows through stages, from 0-4

Highlights Cancer grows through stages, from 0-4 Recently, actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer Cancer staging is used to define the location of the tumour

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases of all time. With millions succumbing to this disease, it is extremely important to spread knowledge about cancer. Cancer is a disease characterized by the abnormal growth of cells in any part of the human body. These cells, in the initial few stages form a primary tumour which can be treated easily, if diagnosed in time. However, if it primary tumour remains undiagnosed and untreated, these cancer cells can grow and spread to other parts of the body. But after the tumour has spread to other parts of the body, it is known as metastatic tumour. Recently, actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Cancer grows through stages, from 0-4.

Also read: Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Metastatic Cancer; All You Need To Know About Metastatic Cancer And Why It Is Dangerous

What are cancer stages?

Cancer staging is used to define the location of the tumour, if it has spread to other parts of the body or not, and if it has affected other organs of the body or not. A diagnostic test is conducted to check the stage cancer has progressed to.

Also read: Cancer Treatment: A Holistic Approach Can Be Beneficial, Says Luke Coutinho

What are the types of cancer staging?

Cancer staging is of two types, clinical or pathological. Clinical staging is conducted on the basis of the results before surgery. Pathological staging, on the other hand, depends on the results of the surgery. It can also be done if the patient has gone through certain treatments before surgery like radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

What are the different stages of cancer?

Cancer spreads through 0-4 stages. With the help of test results and other determinant factors, doctors define the stage of cancer. The four stages of cancer can be broken down as follows:

Also read: How To Differentiate Between A Cancerous And Benign Mole

1. Stage 0

When cancer is in stage 0, it is said to be in Situ. This means that the cancer is still present where it originated and has not spread to other parts of the body. It means that the tumour has yet not spread to other tissues in the body. The good news about this stage is that this is when cancer is highly preventable. It can either be removed through surgery or can be reversed with the help of lifestyle alterations. Opting for a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, proper workout routine can help with the treatment of cancer in stage 0.

Also read: Why Men Shouldn't Ignore These Early Signs And Symptoms Of Cancer

2. Stage 1

When cancer is said to be in stage 1, it means that cancer has spread to a nearby tissue but has not gone beyond. It could be in the blood stream or the lymphatic system. This is known as the early stage of cancer. In this stage, doctors recommend immediate medical treatment. At this stage, medical treatment combined with a healthy diet and good lifestyle choices can be helpful for treating cancer. It can also help you prevent the return of cancer.

Also read: Here's How You Can Curb Cancer Pain

3. Stage 2 and 3

These stages are known as the stages of regional spread. This means that the cancer has expanded, spread in the nearby tissues and have latched itself to the surrounding tissues in the body. In these stages, cancer enters the blood stream and can be detected in the lymph system as they can get latched on the nodes. In this stage, it is extremely crucial for you to boost your immune system. A weak immune system may result in an autoimmune response from the body which mistakenly harms the human body itself. This stage is pretty serious; however, there still is a ray of hope as the cancer has not latched to an organ in the body.

Also read: 8 Cancer Symptoms Women Often Ignore

4. Stage 4

Cancer in stage 4 is known as metastatic cancer. In this case, cancer spreads from its point of origin and gets latched to an organ in the body. This form of cancer is most difficult to treat but is not impossible to get rid of. To create better chances of survival, patients need to go through proper medical treatment and take care of their health accordingly.

Experts reveal that 50% of the battle with cancer is its prevention. People need to follow a healthy lifestyle, make healthier choices like a balanced diet, less of processed foods and avoid smoking at all costs. This will prevent you from developing cancer. After all, prevention is better than cure!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.