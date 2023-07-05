Do You Have A Sedentary Lifestyle? Here's How It Affects Your Long-Term Health

Lack of regular exercise can increase one's risk of physical as well as mental health issues

Living a sedentary lifestyle, characterised by little to no physical activity and extended periods of sitting or lying down, can have numerous detrimental effects on our overall health and well-being. In this article, we discuss in detail some of the long-term negative consequences.

8 long term effects of a sedentary lifestyle:

1. Increased risk of obesity

Engaging in a sedentary lifestyle puts individuals at a higher risk of developing obesity. The lack of physical activity contributes to the accumulation of excess body fat, as calories consumed are not efficiently burned. Over time, this can lead to weight gain and the onset of obesity, which has a range of associated health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, joint problems, and certain types of cancers.

2. Cardiovascular problems

Prolonged sitting and minimal movement can negatively impact cardiovascular health. When we are sedentary, our heart rate decreases, blood flow slows down, and our blood vessels become less efficient at transporting vital nutrients and oxygen. These factors increase the risk of high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and blood clots, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

3. Muscle weakness and loss

A sedentary lifestyle often results in muscle weakness and loss. Regular physical activity is required to keep muscles strong and functioning optimally. When muscles are not regularly engaged, they gradually weaken and waste away. This can lead to poor posture, back pain, reduced mobility, and an increased risk of falls and injuries.

4. Decreased bone density

Lack of weight-bearing activity, such as walking or resistance training, can cause a decrease in bone mineral density over time. Reduced bone density makes individuals more susceptible to bone fractures, especially in older age. Conditions like osteoporosis, where bones become fragile and prone to fractures, can develop or worsen due to a sedentary lifestyle.

5. Poor mental health

Numerous studies have linked a sedentary lifestyle to poor mental health outcomes such as depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. Exercise helps release endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers and stress relievers. When physical activity is lacking, the brain's production of these chemicals diminishes, leading to an increased risk of mental health disorders and cognitive decline.

6. Increased risk of chronic diseases

Sedentary living significantly increases the likelihood of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer (colon, breast, and uterine), and metabolic syndrome. These conditions are often directly linked to inactivity, excess body weight, and poor cardiovascular health.

7. Weakened immune system

A sedentary lifestyle can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illnesses and infections. Regular exercise supports a healthy immune response, while inactivity can hinder the body's ability to fend off viruses and bacteria. With a weakened immune system, individuals are more likely to experience prolonged illnesses and slower recovery times.

8. Decline in overall life expectancy

Numerous scientific studies have associated a sedentary lifestyle with a decreased life expectancy. These studies have shown that sitting for prolonged periods consistently leads to a higher risk of premature death, even when other factors such as diet and weight are accounted for. The lack of physical activity and its associated health risks contribute to this unfortunate decline in overall life expectancy.

It is crucial to incorporate regular physical activity into our daily routines to mitigate these risks and promote our well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.