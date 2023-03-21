Do Not Miss These Amazing Benefits Of Moringa Powder; Here's How You Can Add It To Your Diet

Moringa is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.

Moringa, also known as the drumstick tree, is one of the most nutritious plants in the world. It contains remarkable amounts of vitamins such as vitamin A, B1(thiamine), B2(riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6(folate), and vitamin C. It is also a rich source of minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc. Moringa leaves are also rich in iron -- the amount of iron in moringa leaves is three times more than in spinach. Due to these reasons, moringa has recently gained popularity as an essential ingredient in everyday diet. It is a medicinal powerhouse that possesses antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antidepressant properties.

In a new post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has explained the benefits of consuming moringa powder and ways to include it in the diet.

Take a look:

From reducing inflammation to repairing liver cells and increasing haemoglobin levels, check out the health benefits of moringa powder here:

Moringa leaves contain an antioxidant - quercetin that may help regulate blood pressure numbers. It also regulates chlorogenic acid, which is good for your blood sugar levels.

It accelerates the repair of liver cells. This is because moringa powder contains a high concentration of polyphenols which reduces the degeneration of the liver cells.

It helps reduce inflammation.

Moringa can increase blood haemoglobin levels.

Looking for ways to add moringa to your diet? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has also listed five ways to do so. Take a look:

Stir a spoonful of moringa powder into your water

Sprinkle it on your favourite foods like a bowl of soup or salad.

Give an added health kick to your smoothie by emptying half a teaspoon of moringa powder into your drink

You can add it to any curry or home-cooked dish,

Give it a delicious spin by baking it along with cookies or cake. You can add moringa powder while mixing the dough or ingredients of your sweet treat.

As you make your cup of tea with lemongrass or ginger or cardamom, you can do the same with moringa leaves as well. Add some fresh moringa leaves while preparing your tea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.