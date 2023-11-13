Diwali 2023: Incorporate These Foods To Your Diet To Detox Your Body From Diwali Diet

Drinking warm lemon water in the morning aids digestion, flushes out toxins, and alkalises the body

A Diwali diet refers to the food traditionally consumed during the Diwali festival, which is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India and other countries. This diet typically includes a variety of sweets, deep-fried snacks, and rich savoury dishes.

While the foods consumed during Diwali are delicious and enjoyed during the festivities, they can have some health implications if eaten excessively or regularly. Many Diwali foods are high in calories, unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and can lead to weight gain, increased cholesterol levels, and other health issues.

Following a diet detox after Diwali can help get back on track by eliminating or reducing processed and unhealthy foods. A detox diet typically focuses on consuming whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Going on a detox may aid in jump-starting healthier eating habits, improving digestion, promoting weight loss, and providing essential nutrients. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you should incorporate in your diet for a detox.

10 Foods to add to your diet post-Diwali for a diet detox:

1. Green leafy vegetables

They are high in fibre and antioxidants, which help to detoxify the body by eliminating toxins. They also provide essential vitamins and minerals, boosting overall health.

2. Lemon water

Drinking warm lemon water in the morning aids digestion, flushes out toxins, and alkalises the body. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system.

3. Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be added to dishes or consumed as a golden milk to detoxify the liver, reduce inflammation, and promote overall well-being.

4. Ginger

Ginger helps to stimulate digestion and improve circulation. It can be consumed fresh, as a tea, or in various dishes to support detoxification.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that assist in liver detoxification and support cardiovascular health. It can be added to meals or consumed as a supplement for maximum benefits.

6. Beets

This root vegetable contains betaine, which supports liver health and detoxification. Beets are also high in antioxidants and fibre, making them excellent for overall cleansing.

7. Green tea

Loaded with antioxidants, green tea helps to flush out toxins and boost metabolism. It also promotes hydration and supports weight management.

8. Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fibre. They support liver and gut health and help to reduce inflammation in the body.

9. Cilantro

Cilantro is known for its ability to bind to heavy metals and flush them out of the body. It can be added to salads, soups, or as a garnish for detoxification benefits.

10. Water

Staying hydrated is crucial for detoxification. Drinking plenty of water helps to flush out toxins, aid digestion, and promote healthy skin.

Remember, incorporating these foods into a balanced diet along with regular exercise is essential for overall health and detoxification. It's also important to note that detox diets should be followed for a short duration under proper guidance. Long-term sustainable healthy eating patterns are more effective than quick-fix detox diets. Consulting a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian can help create a balanced and personalised plan to maintain good health throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.