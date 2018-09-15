Ditch The Pill, Switch To Garlic For High Blood Pressure: Here's How Should You Consume It

Eating fresh, raw garlic is one among the herbal remedies for controlling high blood pressure.

The pungent smelling herb garlic has been used for many purposes since ancient times. Including garlic in your diet can help prevent many chronic health conditions. Garlic is a natural antibacterial and antifungal. It helps in lowering cholesterol, prevents cancer and several cardiovascular diseases and simultaneously acts as a blood thinner. It can even treat gastritis. Perhaps one of the most promising actions of this natural "wonder drug" is its ability to lower blood pressure. Garlic contains sulphur containing compounds like allicin, one of the most beneficial high blood pressure natural remedies. Allinase is an enzyme that is released when we crush, chop or chew raw garlic. It then undergoes a series of reactions, resulting in the formation of allicin.

Garlic is one of the most beneficial high blood pressure natural remedies.

Here's how you can include garlic can lower your blood pressure:

1. Raw garlic: Eating fresh, raw garlic is one among the herbal remedies for controlling high blood pressure. Chewing raw garlic will activate allinase for releasing maximum allicin. It should be consumed within one to two hours of activating allicin for added health benefits. You can eat this regularly to control your blood pressure.

2. Garlic powder: Including garlic in your daily diet can lower your blood pressure. About 600-900 mg of garlic powder will give about 9-12% reduction in the increased blood pressure. A 600 mg dose of garlic powder contains 3.6 mg allicin and 900 mg contain 5.4 mg of allicin.

3. Salads: You can also add thin slices of garlic directly to your favourite salads. Minced raw garlic is also a good option to make your salads delicious yet healthy. Make this grated garlic salad a part of your daily diet and forget about other costly herbs for high blood pressure.

4. Garlic milk: This drink works as a medicine and is beneficial for your overall health. To prepare this drink you need ten to twelve peeled and minced cloves of garlic. Add the cloves of garlic into warm milk. You can even add a tablespoon of honey into the drink for better results.

