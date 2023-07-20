Digestion: Try This Soup To Boost Your Gut Health During Monsoon

The insoluble fibre in moong dal thickens stools and lowers the possibility of gastrointestinal problems

It's crucial to pay attention to gut health throughout the rainy season because seasonal changes can have an impact on it. The gut can be impacted by things like elevated humidity, contaminated water and food, and decreased immunity.

To help us maintain better gut health, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a hack for digestion during monsoon. She writes, “ Monsoon Hack for #guthealth: Have moong dal soup. Moong dal has significant fibre content, mainly soluble fibre pectin which regulates bowel movements and improves digestion. The presence of resistant starch also assists in nourishing the gut flora.”

Benefits of moong dal soup:

In order to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the small intestine, moong dal may function as a prebiotic, which may support the maintenance of a healthy digestive system. Foods with non-digestible components, such as dietary fibre and oligosaccharides (a type of carbohydrate), may have prebiotic qualities that benefit gut health, relieve constipation, prevent the growth of cholesterol and obesity. Such claims, however, require more study. A short-chained fatty acid called butyrate, which is produced by the yellow dal, aids in maintaining the integrity of the intestinal walls. It has anti-inflammatory qualities that stop gas from building up. This yellow dal is a great dish to keep your body healthy because it is simple to digest. In addition to assisting in the absorption of water and electrolytes, the soluble fibre in moong dal also helps to avoid constipation and encourage regular bowel movements. The insoluble fibre in moong dal thickens stools and lowers the possibility of gastrointestinal problems. Moong dal has anti-inflammatory qualities that can lessen gut inflammation and shield against stomach issues. Moong dal's high potassium level aids in controlling the body's fluid balance and reducing bloating.

Nutritional components of moong dal:

Moong dal is a fantastic food for weight loss because it is high in protein and fibre. 24 grams of protein are included in 100 grams of moong dal. Iron, magnesium, and potassium are just a few of the vitamins and minerals that may be found in moong dal. Moong dal is a low-calorie food because a serving (1/2 cup cooked) only has 100 calories. In addition to being cholesterol-free and low in fat, moong dal is a heart-healthy meal choice.

Enjoy this simple and nutritious warm soup this rainy season for better gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.