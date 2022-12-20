Digestion Issues During Wedding Season? Include 3 Foods In Your Diet

Indigestion is extremely common during wedding season

The wedding season calls for indulging in rich foods. While the delectable spread takes the taste buds on a joyous ride, your digestion goes for a toss. To keep enjoying the wedding vibe going, the least you can do is give some protection to your stomach and gut. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in an Instagram post, shared three foods you must include in the diet for healthy digestion during the wedding season.

1. Glass of Chaas

Chaas is spiced buttermilk, which is made of curd. The nutritionist suggests consuming chaas with hing and kala namak right after lunch. While buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and Vitamin B12, the combination of hing and kala namak will help in cutting down bloating, gas and ease IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) symptoms. Curd is a great source of probiotics that improves gut health. It also contains a range of good bacteria which are essential for healthy intestines.

“Do it especially if you are attending evening functions and want to sport a flat stomach,” Rujuta adds.

2. Chawanprash

According to Rujuta Diwekar, you must consume a teaspoon of chawanprash at bedtime. Chawanprash supports the immune system and is a good source of flavonoids and antioxidants. It ensures that the skin stays supple and soft. If you have to attend weddings, a tsp of chawanprash is a must.

3. Methi Laddoo

Rujuta Diwekar says that eating methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger as it prevents “stomach cramps and constipation” along with promoting intestinal mucosa. It keeps the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy.

Consume these laddoos either in breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal.

Take a look at Rujuta Diwekar's post:

How to detect digestion issues? Common symptoms of digestion-related problems include acid reflux, constipation, bloating, nausea, pain in the abdomen, inflammation and diarrhoea.