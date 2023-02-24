Diabetes: Hair Loss & Other Health Issues That Maybe Caused By Uncontrolled Blood Sugars

Eating a diabetes-friendly diet can help reduce your risk of developing any of these diseases

Your blood glucose or blood sugar levels are too high if you have diabetes. You consume foods that contain glucose. A hormone called insulin facilitates the entry of glucose into your cells, where it provides energy. Having type 1 diabetes prevents your body from producing insulin. When you have type 2 diabetes, your body struggles to produce or utilise insulin.

Insufficient insulin causes the glucose to remain in your blood. Diabetes or high blood sugar levels can affect other parts of your body and cause a variety of health issues. Read on as we share health issues that can be caused by diabetes.

Health issues that may be caused by diabetes:

1. Hair loss

Diabetes can inhibit the growth of hair. Also, having diabetes can result in you losing more hair than usual. Not just your head is affected by hair loss. Your arms, legs, and other body regions can also lose hair. The rate at which the hair regrows is slower than typical. Alopecia areata, a disease, is more common in those with type 1 diabetes.

2. Dental issues

Gum disease and other dental issues can result from high blood sugar levels in saliva because they encourage the growth of dangerous bacteria in the mouth. Plaque is created when the bacteria and food combine to produce a soft, sticky coating. Plaque can also result by consuming foods high in sugar or carbohydrate. Certain kinds of plaque contribute to foul breath and gum disease. Cavities and tooth decay are caused by other types.

3. Kidney diseases

Diabetes increases the risk of kidney illness (nephropathy) because it alters the kidneys' tiny blood capillaries. Up until an advanced stage, kidney disease has no symptoms and is painless. The screening process is crucial. By looking for microalbumin (extremely little levels of protein) in the urine at least once per year, kidney impairment can be detected early. Moreover, a blood test will be performed by your doctor to assess your kidney function.

4. Cardiovascular diseases

Heart attack, stroke, and blood vessel disease are all examples of cardiovascular illness. Those with diabetes are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease because they frequently have higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Your risk is further increased by smoking, having a family history of cardiovascular disease, and being inactive.

5. Health issues in the feet

Every day, you should examine your feet. Diabetes can cause a loss of feeling in your feet and lower the blood flow to certain areas. This means that foot injuries may not heal effectively and that you could not feel pain or an injury in your foot. Ulcers and infections may result from these issues. Basic precautions are crucial, such as keeping feet dry and clean to prevent infection, avoiding walking barefoot outside to prevent nicks and cuts, wearing comfortable shoes, etc.

6. Eye diseases

Over time, diabetes can harm your eyes, resulting in vision loss or possibly blindness. The good news is that diabetes management and routine eye exams can help prevent visual issues and halt their progression. Diabetes patients are susceptible to developing diabetic retinopathy, macular edoema (which typically occurs in conjunction with diabetic retinopathy), cataracts, and glaucoma. All of these conditions can cause vision loss, but early detection and treatment can greatly improve your chances of keeping your sight.

Understanding what other health issues diabetes can cause, can help you prevent them by making the correct lifestyle choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.