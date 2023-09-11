Diabetes: Expert Shares Tips To Manage High Blood Sugar Levels

Opt for foods with a low GI, as they are digested more slowly

Simply keeping to regular mealtimes and consuming the healthiest foods in moderation constitutes a diabetes diet. It is a nutritious diet that is low in fat and calories and naturally rich in nutrients. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are essential components. In actuality, almost everyone can benefit from this kind of diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra helps us manage diabetes by sharing simple tips.

She writes, "We all know that keeping our blood sugar levels steady is crucial, not only for individuals with diabetes but for everyone striving for optimal health. Those sudden spikes can leave us feeling drained and can have long-term effects on our well-being." Read on as we share tips shared by nutritionist Lovneet Batra to help manage diabetes.

Tips to better manage diabetes, according to the nutritionist:

Opt for foods with a low GI, as they are digested more slowly, resulting in a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream.

Exercise helps control blood sugar spikes by increasing the sensitivity of your cells to the hormone insulin.

Choose foods rich in fibre, as it slows down glucose absorption, providing you with sustained energy levels.

Incorporate foods rich in chromium and magnesium, as they play a role in carbohydrate metabolism and insulin sensitivity.

Infuse your meals with the goodness of cinnamon and fenugreek. These spices are known to aid insulin sensitivity, contributing to stable blood sugar.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.