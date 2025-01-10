Dermatologist Shares The Perfect Skincare Routine For Menopausal Skin

Every woman goes through menopause at some point in her life, yet there is still a lack of open discussion about this transformative phase and its impact on her. While there are some known symptoms of the condition like hot flashes, brain fog, and a lagging libido, it turns out that menopause also causes a number of skin-related issues. If you are concerned about the effects menopause might be having on your skin, cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad is here to help.

In her latest Instagram post, Jaishree Sharad has shared the perfect skincare routine for people going through menopause. She says. "Because there is an estrogen dip, the skin gets dry, you may develop fine lines, and you may also have hyperpigmentation. So what are the things that you must use? Number one, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize, not just your face, but your entire body."

She advices, "Do not forget the sunscreen. Number three, use hydrating ingredients likeonic acid, barrier repair heroes like ceramides, and collagen boosters like retinoids and pectides."

In the caption, Jaishree Sharad writes, "Navigating menopause? Your skin deserves extra love! Here are some dermatologist-approved tips to keep your skin glowing during this transition! Remember, every skin is unique!"

In her previous Instagram post, Jaishree Sharad shared her expert 4-step process to get glowing skin. With this simple yet effective routine, you can achieve a fresh and radiant look in no time.

First step is to dunk your face in ice for 3-5 minutes. Next, treat your skin to a sheet mask packed with powerful ingredients that help boost hydration and glow. Moisturise to lock in hydration and once your skin is prepped and hydrated, apply make-up for a final touch.

Try these simple hacks for absolutely radiant skin.

