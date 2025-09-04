Dermatologist Reveals Common Skin Problems That Are Often Misdiagnosed

These days, most of us run straight to Google the moment something feels off with our health. Instead of waiting to see a doctor, people end up scrolling through symptoms, causes, and home remedies online. The problem? That "DIY diagnosis" is usually wrong and only adds stress or worse, leads to the wrong treatment. Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar has hopped on Instagram to clear the air about some skin issues that often get misdiagnosed.

One example she shared: those tiny white bumps around the eyes that many assume are whiteheads. Turns out, they're actually milia, small cysts that don't just vanish on their own and usually need to be removed with cautery.

Another condition is tear trough defects, which people frequently confuse with dark circles. Gurveen Waraich Garekar advises that the correct treatment is dermal fillers. She said that people often use under-eye creams for treatment, but they are ineffective.

Other misdiagnoses include white dryness on the forehead, which is often thought to be simple dryness but is usually seborrheic dermatitis. Treatment involves addressing dandruff and consulting a dermatologist.

Similarly, black spots on the nose are often assumed to be blackheads but are actually sebaceous filaments, which are treated with salicylic acid and retinoids.

She further mentioned that black spots on the back are frequently dismissed as tanning. They may be macular amyloidosis, a condition that requires a dermatologist's assessment.

She frequently shares health and skincare tips on her Instagram. Earlier, she posted a homemade, natural, and budget-friendly face mask while also highlighting certain ingredients to avoid when making DIY masks.

She advised against using lemon, as its very low pH makes it highly acidic, which can cause chemical burns and skin irritation. She also cautioned against baking soda, which is alkaline in nature and can lead to dryness and even worsen acne.

She also advised against consuming potato juice because it includes solanine and other alkaloids that, when absorbed it can be harmful or sometimes toxic.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.