Kumkumadi For Radiant, Healthy Skin: Ayurveda's Saffron-Infused Elixir For Skin

Acids like AHAs, BHAs, and retinoids are frequently highlighted in skincare trends. But moving away from laboratory-based formulas, Ayurveda has its own ageless champion in the form of Kumkumadi, an oil-based preparation that has long been praised for its ability to brighten and heal the skin. In a recent social media post, dermatologist Dr Garekar shared insights on Kumkumadi, which is considered an ageless ingredient in Ayurveda.

Kumkum, also referred to as saffron, is the main ingredient of Kumkumadi. Traditionally made as Kumkumadi Telam (the Sanskrit word telam means oil), this golden concoction is infused with a mixture of botanicals-usually in the form of sesame oil, such as saffron, sandalwood, liquorice, lotus, and vetiver.

Each of these components has a medicinal function: lotus and vetiver help with cooling and hydration, liquorice is believed to regulate pigmentation, sandalwood calms, and saffron adds shine, Dr Garekar explains.

This dynamic combination makes Kumkumadi oil highly prized for its ability to hydrate, moisturise, brighten skin, and somewhat reduce pigmentation. The dermatologist advises applying it at night for optimal results, and it works best on mature, dry to normal skin types.

However, Kumkumadi is not for everyone, much like any powerful skincare product. Dermatologist Dr Garekar advises avoiding it in particular situations:

The sesame oil base has a comedogenic rating (ability to clog pores) of about 2 to 3, which may be too heavy for people with oily, acne-prone skin.

Flare-ups may occur in people with rosacea or extremely sensitive skin.

The natural botanicals give it a distinctive smell; therefore, anyone who is allergic to fragrances should avoid it.

According to Dr Garekar, the increased use of Kumkumadi in modern cosmetics has raised questions about its authenticity. She recommends four indicators to determine whether a preparation is authentic:

Saffron should be a prominent ingredient.

The base should be sesame oil.

The oil should have a deep amber to golden colour (not neon yellow).

Price matters-since real saffron is expensive, unusually low-cost products may be diluted or fake.

Dr Garekar often shares skincare tips and tricks on her social media account. In a previous Instagram post, the dermatologist debunked five common myths surrounding acne and its occurrence, which affects people of all ages. Click here to read all about it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.