Dengue Rise In Cases In Karnataka: Updates, Causes, & Prevention

This year's worst dengue outbreak is occurring in Karnataka. There are more than 5000 total cases in the state at the moment. There have been 4 documented death instances in the month of August. Due to the persistent rain, the instances are constantly increasing.

The number of cases reached nearly 4,000 by the end of July. 1000 additional cases were reported by the state in the first 22 days of August. Just from Bengaluru, there have been reported 1102 instances. There were no fatalities in the state during the month of July, while four death cases were reported in the month of August. Out of these, one each is from Chikkaballapur and Vijayapura, while two are from Udupi.

To stop the spread of dengue disease, the health department has put together a number of initiatives in conjunction with regional, local, and district administration. To protect safety through preventive measures, the health department has issued a directive to all district health department personnel.

Additionally, schools have begun implementing preventative measures to stop the spread of dengue diseases. In light of the dengue outbreak, schools have also instructed parents to take care of their children and seek medical attention if they fall ill.

Causes

Any one of the four dengue virus types can cause dengue fever. Being around someone who has dengue fever won't cause you to catch it. In fact, mosquito bites are how dengue disease is transmitted. The dengue virus enters the mosquito when it bites a person who is afflicted with it. The virus then enters the bloodstream of the person who is bitten by the infected mosquito and develops an infection. In the event that you contract dengue fever a second, third, or fourth time, your risk of acquiring severe dengue fever rises.

Prevention

it is ideal to seek correct precautionary steps to help reduce the risk of contracting dengue. Here are preventive measures to help you a lower risk of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases:

Removing the opportunity for these mosquitoes to reproduce in an environment containing stagnant water. This may lessen the risk of dengue. One can wear long-sleeved clothing, complete pants with socks, and covered shoes to prevent mosquito bites. It is best to wear this type of protective clothing, especially in locations where dengue is prevalent. Make sure your windows are firmly closed and the door screens are impenetrable. By doing this, any chances of mosquitoes getting inside the house would be eliminated. The period from dawn to dark is when mosquitoes most actively transmit vector-borne diseases. You can get two layers of protection from mosquito bites by sleeping under a mosquito net. Using mosquito repellents can help prevent mosquito bites, particularly in tropical locations with dense populations and crowds. When visiting tropical locations and even when you are indoors, apply mosquito repellent ointment to your body. Applying mosquito repellent lotions before bed or several times throughout the day if you must be close to wet locations where mosquitoes might grow can also provide temporary protection from mosquito bites.

As the cases increase, it is ideal to seek correct precautions to protect self from dengue and various other diseases that are rising in number this monsoon.

