Dengue Fever: Follow This Post-Dengue Diet Plan For Fast Recovery

Diet for dengue recovery: Soups are a perfect fluid-rich and nutrient-dense snack or mid-meal food

According to a civic report released on Monday, more than 800 dengue cases have been identified in the country's capital in the first two and a half weeks of November, bringing the total number of dengue infections this year to more than 3,000.

There were 1,238 instances recorded in October. Up to November 11, there had been 2,761 cases of dengue, and as of November 18, there had been 283 additional cases. In addition to this, the city has reported 44 cases of chikungunya and 219 cases of malaria this year, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's report (MCD).

Aedes mosquitoes spread dengue, which is brought on by a family of viruses. In addition to fever, other symptoms include a headache, muscle soreness, skin rashes, and fatigue. In tropical and subtropical areas, dengue is highly common. It can be challenging to distinguish between typhoid fever and dengue at first since their symptoms are so similar. But in order to avoid it turning lethal, it must be caught early.

The recent spike in dengue cases has alerted many of us. More the people who may have contracted the disease, this article may be helpful in speeding the recovery. A food plan for dengue plays a significant role in the recovery of the dengue patient in addition to numerous therapies and preventions.

To recover from the damage caused by dengue, patients must consume enough nutrients and follow a balanced diet plan. Continue reading this article as we share the right diet plan for post-dengue recovery and other tips to improve your health.

Follow this diet plan to fasten your recovery post-dengue:

Breakfast

You can choose from these foods when trying to figure out what to eat for breakfast:

Milk and plain cornflakes

Plain yogurt with fruits

Porridge

Moong dal chilla

Poha with vegetables

Toast and eggs

Roti with a vegetable and dal stew

Lunch

Add these foods to your lunch to make sure your energy level and muscle mass are both in check:

2 Rotis and dal of your choice

Rice and chicken curry

Fish curry and roti/rice

Salad with boiled chickpeas/ chicken/ paneer or any other good source of protein

Roasted chicken with gravy, veggies, and rice

Roti with vegetable stew

Dal of your choice with rice, along with curd

Snacks

These foods can help curb hunger temporarily and also improve your overall health:

Coconut water

Vegetable soups

Mushroom soup

Chicken soup

Fruits such as pomegranates, oranges, grapes

Vegetable and fruit juices

Herbal teas

Dinner

Dinner when receiving from dengue should be light, high in fluids, and nutrient-dense. Here are some dinner ideas:

Rice with veggie stew

Rice and mashed potatoes

Rice with boiled chicken stew

Rice/ roti in warm milk with jaggery

Roti/ rice with gently seasoned roasted fish

Vegetable stew

Dal of your choice with rice/ roti

Also, keep these tips in mind:

Vitamin C-rich foods, such as amla, papaya, and orange juice, boost antibodies that speed up healing and recovery, acting as a natural treatment for dengue fever.

Easy-to-digest foods like green vegetables, apples, bananas, soups, cereal, and herbal tea are a few examples.

Foods that raise blood and platelet counts include fresh fruits, pomegranate or black grape juice, boiled green leafy vegetables, cod liver oil, flaxseed oil, and green tea.

Anyone with dengue should stay away from spicy foods, foods high in saturated fats, processed foods, and sugary drinks, and definitely stay away from raw veggies.

Drink a lot of water to replenish your electrolytes and stop dehydration. Including coconut water, fresh juices, and oral rehydration solutions (ORS).

It might be challenging to drink water throughout the day, so include coconut water since it is a natural supply of water rich in necessary minerals and electrolytes. So, if you're unsure of what to eat when suffering from Dengue, drink water or coconut water and keep yourself hydrated.

Seeds contain vitamins and amino acids necessary for the production of platelets. Proteins and vitamin A, which are substances involved in the creation of these tiny cells, are better absorbed when consumed regularly. Additionally, because seeds have potent antioxidants, they are excellent for reducing the harmful effects of pollutants and free radicals.

Your platelet levels will be stimulated by vegetables like spinach, pumpkin, paprika, carrot, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, and beetroot, which will also aid in the purification of your body. A food that supports health in many ways is spinach. They stand out for their notable contributions of protein and vitamin K, which help to lower the risk of excessive bleeding and contribute to the metabolism of clotting components.

Dahi contains a considerable amount of probiotics, commonly referred to as active bacteria. These are highly helpful in keeping the intestines clear of pathogenic bacteria and germs that can cause illnesses. Regular intake will assist you in maintaining strong defences. To benefit from dahi's therapeutic properties, you should ideally consume roughly 150 grams of it each day.

Make sure to keep these dietary suggestions in mind moving forward. These foods can help better heal your body and will help regain your energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.