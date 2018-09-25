Dairy-Free Diet: 4 Ways Dairy-Free Diet Is Affecting Your Health

Dairy-free diet may help in weight loss

Dairy and dairy products have been under the radar for quite some time now. Because of issues with weight loss, skin and even digestion, many people are taking up the no-dairy or dairy-free diet. But the thought-provoking aspect here is, is it safe to quit dairy? The impact of quitting dairy on health is something worth considering. Dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and paneer have all been a part of people's diets for years. For vegetarians, dairy products are one of the primary sources of protein. So why quit dairy? Will it really help in losing weight, achieve a clearer skin or make a person feel healthier? Let's find out...

Read below to know the effects of dairy-free diet on your health:

1. You might lose weight

A dairy-free diet might be helpful for those opting for weight loss. This weight loss in a dairy-free diet can be more visible in people who were on full fat dairy or those who consumed grilled cheese and cheese sandwiches on regularly. Full-fat dairy products are high in calories and thus going on a dairy-free diet can help in weight loss.

2. You may miss out on some essential nutrients

Dairy products are popular for their protein, calcium and Vitamin D content. All these nutrients are essential for bone and teeth health. Going on a dairy-free diet might make you miss on these extremely important nutrients. In case you are planning to go on a dairy-free diet, you should make up for these nutrients by having them through other dietary sources. Fatty fish, dark leafy green veggies are all good sources of calcium.

3. You might get a clearer skin

Many dermatologists are of the belief that dairy products are not good for skin and they are likely to cause acne. Some experts feel that hormones in milk products can be the contributing factor to acne. Many people on a dairy-free diet have reported to get clearer skin. Thus, a dairy-free diet can help in reducing acne, but make sure you are making up for the nutritional requirements by adding other healthy foods in your diet.

4. You will feel bloated less often

People who are lactose intolerant are quite likely to feel bloated. They also experience indigestion in the form of gas, severe stomach aches, diarrhea and cramps. Thus, you are less likely to feel bloated or gassy in a dairy-free diet. Conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS) or Crohn's disease can also be controlled by going on a dairy-free diet.

Thus, a dairy-free diet may be helpful. But it is recommended that you do it under the supervision of a health expert in order to avoid falling sick or getting any nutritional deficiencies.

