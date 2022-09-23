Cystic Fibrosis: Foods You Must Add To Your Diet If You Have Cystic Fibrosis

Blueberries and other foods rich in antioxidants can help reduce inflammation

Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that is inherited and affects various organs of the body. Having cystic fibrosis significantly damages the lungs, and also affects the digestive system. This happens because cystic fibrosis affects the cells that are responsible for producing sweat, digestive liquids, and mucus.

Having cystic fibrosis causes these fluids to be thicker and stickier than how they usually are. Due to this irregularity, instead of helping in flow, it causes these fluids to restrict and clog our tubes, passages, ducts, etc.

As discussed, having cystic fibrosis can have a significant effect on the health and functionality of our digestive system. Hence, what we eat can improve or worsen cystic fibrosis. In this article, we discuss foods you should eat if you have cystic fibrosis.

7 foods you should add to your diet if you have cystic fibrosis:

1. Citrus fruits

Eating foods rich in vitamin C are highly encouraged for people with cystic fibrosis. You must add citrus fruits such as oranges, limes, lemons, grapefruits, etc, into your daily diet. These fruits are also abundant in antioxidants that are beneficial for people with cystic fibrosis.

2. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, etc. are a great addition to your diet if you have cystic fibrosis. Berries are rich in antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation and improve respiration in people with cystic fibrosis.

3. Eggs

Eating foods rich in protein, iron, fibre, healthy fats, etc. is great for people with cystic fibrosis. Eggs are abundant in all these nutrients and had many other health benefits. Eggs also help maintain muscle and physical strength which may be often comprised with cystic fibrosis.

4. Nuts

As discussed, foods rich in healthy fats, protein, fibre, etc. are ideal for people with cystic fibrosis. Nuts are a quick and easy solution to these needs. They are versatile and can be consumed routinely.

5. Dark leafy vegetables

Vegetables in general are highly recommended for people with cystic fibrosis. Green leafy vegetables in particular are abundant in vitamin K, vitamin A, iron, calcium, and other nutrients that must be part of your daily diet as someone with cystic fibrosis. Dark leafy include spinach, lettuce, kale, cabbage, broccoli, etc.

6. Seafood

Seafood is an exceptional source of various nutrients you might require as someone with cystic fibrosis. Seafood is abundant in fats, iron, vitamins, protein, and other nutrients that ensure better health. These foods also help maintain better health of our bones. People with cystic fibrosis are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

7. Dairy products

Dairy products especially the full-fat and high-calorie varieties are ideal for people with cystic fibrosis. As our bodies don't produce calcium itself, it is essential to consume it regularly. You can opt for full-fat milk. You are also encouraged to consume yogurts as it is and not low-fat yogurts. You can also add cheese to your dishes as much as possible.

In conclusion, eating foods rich in iron, vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre, calcium, etc. is encouraged for people with cystic fibrosis. Besides these foods, you are encouraged to consume foods rich in healthy fats and calories.

Unlike most people, people with cystic fibrosis might benefit from eating high-calorie foods. Food varieties that are fat-free, low-calories, low-sodium, etc. must be avoided if you have cystic fibrosis. It is essential to understand your diet should not be limited to these foods only. Contact your doctor to better understand what foods should be added to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.