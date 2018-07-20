Beware! CT Scans Could Up Brain Tumor Risk: 6 Other Risk Factors Of Brain Tumor

Several other studies in the past have linked CT scan radiations with brain tumor risk

While CT scans can be helpful for diagnosing an underlying health condition, a new research reveals something distressing. A new study shows that medical imaging techniques like CT scans can increase the risk of brain tumor. The number of computed tomography or CT scans has increased dramatically in the past few decades. These tests have high diagnostic capabilities but they give out high doses of radiation as well, much higher than any other test. Due to this, radiation protection is a cause of concern. Children are more vulnerable to such malignancies. They take much longer to show the effects though. These radiations increase the risk of brain tumor and leukemia in kids and young adults. For this, researchers evaluated the effect of radiations on children after going through a CT scan. Researchers found that cancer incidents were 1.5 times higher than what was expected. All kinds of brain tumor, malignant and non-malignant were affected by radiation dose to the brain. CT scans, however, in some cases are used to identify the conditions liked to brain tumor risk. Several other studies in the past have linked CT scan radiations with brain tumor risk.

Experts are not quite aware of the exact causes of brain tumor. However, they are aware of the risk factors. A risk factor is anything which increases your likelihood of developing a disease, like brain tumor. Having one or two risk factors does not necessarily mean than you have brain tumor. But it is good to be wary of them.

Here's a list of 6 important risk factors of brain tumor:

1. Age

Brain tumor can occur at any age. However, older adults and children are at a higher risk of developing this condition. Some forms of brain tumor are common in younger adults as well.

2. Gender

Bad news for men! Brain tumors are more common in men than in women. This does not mean that the disease does not affect women at all. But their risk is slightly lower.

3. History of radiotherapy treatment

Some kids who are diagnosed with cancer at a young age might go through radiotherapy for treatment. The same could be helpful for treating other health conditions as well. However, this could increase the risk of brain tumor in kids at a later stage in life.

4. Head injuries and seizures

History of head injuries like a serious trauma has been studied for long for a link with increased risk of brain tumors. Some studies suggest that there is a link between some forms of tumor but not all. So is the case with seizures. Brain tumor patients experience seizures, but it is not clearly known if seizures can cause brain tumor or not. Nevertheless, it is believed to be a risk factor.

5. Family history

Some forms of brain tumour can be genetic. 5% of brain tumor cases are believed to be influenced by genetic factors.

6. Exposure to harmful substances

Exposure to harmful substances like solvents, chemicals and pesticides in industrial areas can have an impact on brain health. It could increase the risk of brain tumor. While there is not much scientific evidence to support it, it is better to be on the safer side.

