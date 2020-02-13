Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 1,350 People, Over 60,000 Confirmed Cases; Latest Developments You Should Know

Coronavirus: The Hubei province accounts for more than 80% overall cases of coronavirus

Highlights Mobile World Congress has been cancelled because of coronavirus

Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, due in April, has been postponed

China has said that it would stagger the return of children to schools

On Wednesday, 242 deaths of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 was recorded in Hubei province. This has been considered to be the deadliest day of the outbreak. Coronavirus death toll is now more than 1,350, with more than 60,000 confirmed cases in total. Hubei began to use broader definition to diagnose people, which accounts for most of the rise in cases. Up until Wednesday, the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus was stabilising. The Hubei province accounts for more than 80% overall cases of coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus Prevention: Luke Coutinho Suggests 11 Ways To Boost Immunity For Preventing Coronavirus

Coronavirus update

The province now includes "clinically diagnoses cases" in the number of confirmed cases. This means that the number includes even those who have no symptoms, but they have a CT scan showing an infected lung. These clinically diagnosed cases rely only on the standard nucleic acid tests.

Of the 242 new deaths in Wuhan, 135 are such clinically diagnosed cases. The province's 14,840 new infections include 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases. Overall, the province now has 48,206 confirmed infections, reports BBC.

According to the WHO, it is still too early to predict the end of the epidemic. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, has warned that the outbreak can still go in any direction.

Coronavirus has been confirmed as an airborne disease

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: WHO Officially Names Coronavirus As Covid-19: Here Are Some Details To Note

Coronavirus: Other developments

Mobile World Congress, which is considered to be the world largest mobile phone showcase, has been cancelled because of coronavirus. The news was confirmed by organisers in Barcelona.

Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix, which was supposed to take place in Shanghai, has been postponed. It was supposed to happen on April 19.

In order to curb the epidemic, China has said that it would stagger the return of children to schools. Schools have been shut down in several provinces until the end of February.

Thirteen cases of Covid-19 (the official name of the novel coronavirus given by WHO) have been confirmed in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control said it was preparing for the coronavirus to possibly "take a foothold in the US".

Three hundred employees have been evacuated from Singapore's biggest bank, DBS. This was after one person fell ill with the virus. All the 300 people, who were working on the same floor, were sent home.

Avoid going to crowded places to prevent being infected with Covid-19

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Update: People Without Symptoms Can Also Be Infected With The Novel Coronavirus

(Inputs from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.