Impact Of the Coronavirus Outbreak In India: 3 People Kept In RML Hospital's Isolation Ward

Coronavirus outbreak: Three people with a travel history to China have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. They are been observed for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said, reports PTI. Aged between 24 to 28, the three men were admitted on Monday. Their samples are being sent for testing ICMR-NIV Pune laboratory, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said. All the three patients had respiratory problems like cough, cold and fever.

Taking travel history of people coming from China is very important at the moment. Experts recommend getting an immediate diagnosis if you are getting symptoms like cough, cold, breathing problems etc, especially if you have travelled to any of the countries where coronavirus infection has spread in the past 14 years.

Coronavirus causes symptoms similar to common cold

So far, confirmed coronavirus cases have been from Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, France, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Macao and Nepal.

According to Dr Bhardwaj, two of the patients had returned from China a week ago and the other had returned about a month ago. As many as 33,552 passengers who arrived in China in 155 flights as of Monday, have been screened for a possible coronavirus.

The ICMR-NIV Pune Lab received 17 samples, according to data received on January 14. 14 of these samples have been tested and found negative.

Several people have been kept under observation in states like Kerala, Kolkata and Maharashtra. All of them were screened for a possible exposure to the respiratory virus, which has killed 106 people in China so far.

The number of cases are now more than 4,500. Most deaths caused by coronavirus have been in Hubei province in central China.

What is the novel coronavirus?

Also known as nCoV, this virus causes respiratory infection and symptoms which start with a fever, dry cough and other cold-like symptoms. After a week or some, patients begin to experience shortness of breath and other symptoms which may need hospital treatment. The virus is itself a new coronavirus, a group of viruses which normally affects animals. SARS and MERS are the types of coronaviruses which have been known to be deadly to humans.

Patients suffering from coronavirus need to be kept in isolation, and they need to take proper rest

Even in cases of severe viruses, most people infected with coronavirus are likely to recover, just like it occurs in case of flu or other infections.

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment available for the virus. The virus has its own course and subsides on its own. Patients infected with coronavirus need to be kept in isolation and should be made to take proper rest in order to recover effectively. Taking proper rest, consuming medicines on time and eating the right kind of immunity-boosting food is also important for recovery from coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.