Constipation During Periods? Heres How To Improve Digestion

Periods can cause indigestion and bloating

Constipation during periods is one of the most common symptoms of periods. Most women that experience periods have reported to have poor digestion during their cycles. The main cause behind period constipation is hormones.

The change in hormone levels affects our digestive system. Certain routine changes, foods and exercises can help improve digestion during periods. In this article, we discuss easy ways through which you can improve your period constipation.

10 simple ways to cure period constipation:

1. Exercise

Exercising is one of the most effective and easiest ways to improve one's digestion. Exercising helps move our food through our digestive tract. Exercising may also reduce bloating. It improves moods that may have been affected due to periods.

2. Hydrate

Lack of enough water in one's diet may also cause or worsen constipation. Drinking water can help cure constipation and improve digestion. Try drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily.

3. Try laxatives

Laxatives help force out food from our digestive tract. However, laxatives are to be avoided unless absolutely necessary. Make sure to try milder laxatives and to always talk to your doctor before consuming them.

4. Avoid constipation triggers

Constipation may be worsened by eating foods that trigger indigestion. Staying away from foods that usually cause indigestion is encouraged. Make sure to also avoid caffeinated drinks, dairy products,junk foods and highly processed foods as they are known to cause constipation.

5. Eat probiotics

Probiotics such as yogurt, kombucha, kimchi, etc. are a great addition to your diet if you experience poor digestion during your periods. Probiotics help in digestion as they promote better health of our gut and gut bacteria.

6. Talk to your doctor

Although constipation during periods is common and normal, you are encouraged to consult a doctor regarding it. Indigestion can cause other complications in your health and it is important to seek correct treatment.

7. Eat fibre

Fibre similar to probiotics, significantly improves our digestion. They are responsible for pushing our food through our digestive system. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are a great source of healthy fibre.

8. Use washroom as required

Using the washroom repeatedly is common if you are experiencing constipation or indigestion. It is advised to use the washroom as much as you may feel. Digestion may be slowed due to hormonal changes.

9. Avoid caffeine

Caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea can cause dehydration in the body. This dehydration may be caused even upon consuming enough water throughout the day. Caffeinated drinks can also cause aggressive bowel movements.

10. Avoid alcohol

Similar to caffeinated drinks, alcohol can cause severe dehydration in the body. In addition to this, alcohol also causes bloating and affects your moods. Alcohol also may affect your appetite. Eating healthy also improves your digestion significantly.

In conclusion, simple routine changes can help cure or reduce constipation caused during periods. A healthy diet and exercise help reduce constipation as well as bloating and other symptoms. Besides this, we also encourage you to avoid alcohol. Alcohol can cause bloating and may even affect your moods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.