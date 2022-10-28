Constant Headaches? Here Are The 10 Most Common Reasons For Recurring Headaches

Working out along with dehydration might lead to headaches

Most people will suffer from headaches at some point or another throughout their lives. Pain in the head or face is the primary sign of a headache. Headaches come in a variety of forms, with tension headaches being the most prevalent. While the majority of headaches are not harmful, some forms may indicate a serious underlying illness.

Most people occasionally have headaches. However, you may get chronic daily headaches if you experience a headache more often than not. Chronic daily headaches encompass a number of distinct headache subtypes rather than a single headache type. Chronic describes both the frequency and duration of the headaches.

Your doctor can identify the source of your headache and prescribe the best course of action based on your symptoms. Most headaches aren't caused by a serious sickness, but some may be caused by a condition that needs immediate medical attention because it poses a threat to life. In this article, we list some of the most common reasons for recurring headaches.

Look at these 10 most common causes of recurring headaches:

1. Inflamed sinus

You have a sharp, ongoing pain in your cheeks, forehead, or on the top of your nose when you have a sinus headache. They develop when the sinuses, or cavities in your head, become inflamed. The pain frequently coexists with other sinus symptoms such as a runny nose, ear fullness, fever, and facial swelling. Contrary to the clear discharge experienced during cluster or migraine headaches, a real sinus headache is caused by a sinus infection, thus the mucus that comes out of your nose will be yellow or green.

2. Dehydration

Your body is dehydrated when it doesn't receive the fluids it requires. You can have a headache from dehydration. Dizziness, intense thirst, and dry mouth are among other dehydration symptoms that frequently coexist with headache pain. After drinking water, getting some rest, and taking painkillers, the pain normally goes away.

3. Workouts

The muscles in the scalp, neck, and head require more blood when you're moving around. For supply, your blood vessels enlarge. A pulsating headache on both sides of your head ensues, which may last for up to 48 hours. Whether you're exercising or having sex, it usually hits during or right after.

4. Hunger

When you're hungry, you have this form of headache. Long stretches between meals increase your risk of suffering from hunger headaches. They may also occur if you don't eat enough. When you are hungry, headaches are a symptom that you need to consume more calories.

5. Nicotine

Headaches caused by using nicotine are known as nicotine headaches. The primary component of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, and chewing tobacco, is nicotine. An after-smoking headache is possible. Or the withdrawal from nicotine may cause headaches.

6. PTSD

Two to three days after a head injury, post-traumatic stress headaches typically appear. You might feel a persistent discomfort that occasionally becomes worse, dizziness, lightheadedness, difficulty focusing, memory issues, vertigo, rapid weariness and irritability. For a few months, headaches can persist. Call your doctor, though, if it doesn't go better in a few weeks.

7. Medication overuse

Overuse of medication causes a vicious cycle of headaches. As they occur, you use more and more painkillers to get rid of them, and then you get more headaches. Stopping your acute drug use, taking preventive medication, and then utilising acute substances sparingly are all steps in breaking the cycle.

8. Hormonal issues

Hormone changes that occur during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause can cause headaches. Headaches can also be brought on by the hormonal changes brought on by hormone replacement treatment and birth control medications. Menstrual migraines are headaches that occur on the first three days of your cycle or two days before it.

9. Migraines

The agony of a migraine headache is frequently characterised as throbbing and hammering. They typically occur one to four times per month and can last anywhere from four hours to three days. Along with the discomfort, individuals also have other symptoms like sensitivity to light, sound, or scents, nausea or vomiting, appetite loss, and an upset stomach or pain in the abdomen.

10. Spinal

An extremely severe headache may be a spinal headache. This occurs when cerebrospinal fluid seeps through the nerves. The volume of fluid around the brain is decreased by this leaking. The brain's supporting structures and nerves may painfully stretch as a result of the leakage.

Keep these points in mind if you are experiencing frequent headaches to understand how they can be treated or prevented. If the headaches are frequent and prolonged, visit a doctor to identify the issue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.