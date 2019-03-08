Constant Acidity And Bloating May Be Because Of Poor Health Of Pancreas: Important Tips For Prevention

Lemon can help in keeping acidity and bloating at bay

Highlights Poor pancreatic health can cause diabetes and indigestion Include cruciferous veggies in your diet for healthy pancreas Garlic, in the raw form, is good for your pancreas

Pancreas are a small organ in the body and are not paid much attention until it begins causing problems with digestion or diabetes. In one his recent live videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about pancreatitis and the huge concern that this disease has become in the recent years. Symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, inflammation issues, poor digestion, gall bladder stones are all symptoms that you must keep a note of. Pancreatic cancer usually hit you at stage 2,3 or later stages. Not much can be done at these stages and thus it is important to take preventive measures and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

How to maintain healthy pancreas?

Lifestyle can be blamed for most diseases that are prevalent today. A few lifestyle changes can ensure good health of pancreas, which is a very important organ in the body.

Symptoms of pancreatitis

1. Acidity

2. Bloating

3. Flatulence

4. Indigestion

5. Being under the habit of taking antacids

Functions of pancreas

1. Pancreas produce insulin, a hormone which helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Poor pancreatic health is the cause of diabetes and uncontrolled sugar levels in many people.

2. Pancreas produce digestive enzymes to break down fats and proteins. Acidity and other digestion problems can create inflammation in pancreas. Consuming tea or coffee can cause acidity and cause inflammation in the pancreas. It makes the pancreas unable to produce digestive enzymes to break down fats and proteins. This results in other indigestion symptoms like bloating, flatulence, more acidity, acid reflux and even poor absorption of vitamins and minerals from the food that you eat.

Constant acidity and bloating may be because of poor pancreatic health

Photo Credit: iStock

Tips for prevention

It is important to know that even a minute of acid reflux of digestive distress can cause inflammation in the pancreas. The inflammation may come down, but if you keep abusing your body with alcohol abuse, binge drinking, continuous overeating, your pancreas may continue to be inflamed and this may result in pancreatitis. Chronic pancreatitis can lead to pancreatic cancer.

Your digestive enzymes should be active in your intestines. But in case of pancreatitis, these digestive enzymes begin to get active in your pancreas. This produces inflammation in pancreas.

1. Lemon: Lemon is a great fruit for your pancreas and inflammation in pancreas. Lemon water is great for dealing with acidity. In case lemons make you acidic you may avoid them.

2. Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, Brussel sprouts, carrots, radish, cauliflower are all best foods for maintaining the health of your pancreas. Luke says that you should try to get at least a portion of cruciferous vegetables every second day.

3. Oregano:Oregano is a great herb for your pancreas. You can boil this into a tea or add it as a spice to your dishes.

4. Dandelion: Dandelion tea can help in cleaning your liver, boost liver enzymes, and also improve the health of pancreas.

5. Garlic: Garlic, in the raw form, is the best for your pancreas.

6. Make sure you take care of your liver if you want healthy pancreas

Things to avoid

1. Activities like smoking must be avoided under all circumstances. They can cause inflammation in the pancreas.

2. Avoid over-consumption of tea and coffee. Do not exceed more than one or two cups of coffee and tea in a day. You must avoid having tea and coffee in an empty stomach.

3. High levels of triglycerides results in free flow of fat in your blood. You can reduce triglycerides levels in the body by losing some weight, exercising regularly and avoiding foods with high trans fat.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.