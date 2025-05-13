Consider These Supplements If You're Trying To Lose Weight

Certain supplements can help in weight loss, but they should be seen as supportive aids rather than magic solutions. These supplements work in different ways, some boost metabolism, others suppress appetite, and a few enhance fat oxidation or reduce fat absorption. However, their effectiveness varies depending on individual factors like lifestyle, diet, genetics, and exercise habits. It's important to note that supplements are most effective when combined with a healthy diet and regular physical activity. Keep reading as we share supplements you can add to your diet when trying to lose weight.

Here are supplements that can be beneficial for weight loss

1. Green tea extract

Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants called catechins, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which can help boost metabolism and increase the body's ability to burn fat, especially during exercise. It also contains a small amount of caffeine, which can enhance energy expenditure. Research shows green tea extract can support modest fat loss, especially around the abdominal area.

2. Caffeine

Caffeine, found naturally in coffee, tea, and cacao, is a well-known stimulant that can enhance fat burning and increase metabolic rate. It improves physical performance by mobilising fatty acids from the fat tissues, making them available for energy. While caffeine can be effective for short-term weight loss, overuse may lead to tolerance or side effects like jitteriness and sleep disturbances.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which may reduce fat accumulation, curb appetite, and improve insulin function. Some studies suggest that even small amounts taken before meals can lead to modest weight loss over time. It also helps slow stomach emptying, which may enhance the feeling of fullness.

4. Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a natural dietary fibre extracted from the root of the konjac plant. It absorbs water in the stomach, expanding to create a feeling of fullness, which can lead to reduced calorie intake. It also helps improve gut health and regulate blood sugar levels. To be effective, it must be taken with plenty of water before meals.

5. Probiotics

Certain strains of probiotics, such as Lactobacillus gasseri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus, have been linked with reduced belly fat and body weight. They help balance gut bacteria, which in turn may influence appetite regulation, fat storage, and insulin sensitivity, all of which are crucial for effective weight management.

6. Protein powder

Protein supplements like whey, casein, or plant-based proteins can help reduce hunger by increasing satiety hormones and decreasing hunger hormones. They also support muscle maintenance and repair during weight loss, ensuring that the body burns fat rather than lean mass. A high-protein diet is linked with sustained weight management.

7. L-carnitine

L-carnitine is a compound that helps transport fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they're burned for energy. It may be particularly useful for those with a deficiency or low energy levels during workouts. Though not a magic bullet, it can aid in fat metabolism and boost exercise performance.

Consulting a healthcare provider before starting any supplement is essential to ensure safety and suitability, especially for people with underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.