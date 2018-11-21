Consider Low-Gluten Diet For A Quick Weight Loss? Other Health Benefits Of Gluten-Free Diet

Gluten is the name of a protein which is found in wheat, rye, barley and oats.

Highlights A gluten-free diet can offers a variety of health benefits Gluten is commonly blamed for poor gut health Generally, people try a gluten-free diet to treat digestive problems

Gluten is the name of a protein which is found in wheat, rye, barley and oats. Generally people who are suffering from celiac disease are recommended a gluten-free diet. On a gluten-free diet, these grains or any foods containing the protein gluten must be removed from the diet. This includes breads, pastas and other baked goods which are made with gluten-containing flours. This means eating or drinking anything that contains gluten can cause damage to the lining of the small bowel. Gluten is commonly ridiculed for poor gut health. A gluten-free diet can offer a variety of health benefits, such as improving cholesterol levels, better digestive health, and increasing energy levels.

Gluten is commonly ridiculed for poor gut health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is Gluten Allergy And Gluten Intolerance: Types, Causes & Treatment

Try the gluten-free diet for these amazing health benefits:

1. You avoid processed foods:

When you are on a gluten-free diet, you include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Other than this there are several food sources that are non-starchy, and completely gluten-free. By eating only gluten-free foods, you will also eliminate unhealthy oils from your diet, as well as unhealthy carbohydrates found in baked products, bread products like doughnuts, cakes, pasta, and pastries.

You avoid processed foods when you are on a gluten-free diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Low cholesterol:

Making changes to your diet is certainly important to control your cholesterol levels. To top it when it's a gluten-free diet it is even healthier. A heart-healthy gluten-free diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, lean protein and healthy fats. These are all healthy options and can help in maintain a healthy heart. Always remember to choose gluten-free whole grains whenever possible. For instance, swap out the brown rice for white rice and quinoa-based pasta for rice-based pasta. Fresh Fruits, dark green vegetables and whole grains contain dietary fiber, which is beneficial for those with high cholesterol levels. Also choose lean proteins like salmon and chicken in your diet.

3. Weight loss:

It is quite obvious to shed those extra kilos when you start following a gluten-free diet. This is simply because you do not eat junk or processed foods which add unwanted calories to the diet. These foods are often replaced by fruits, leafy vegetables and lean proteins. Fruits and vegetables are weight loss friendly foods as they have lots of fiber which is automatically linked to weight loss. However, it is important that you avoid processed "gluten-free" foods like cakes, pastries, toppings, sauce and snacks, as they can quickly add a lot of calories to your diet.

It is quite obvious to shed those extra kilos when you start following a gluten-free diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Include These High-Protein Snacks In Your Diet For Weight Loss

4. Better digestive health:

Generally, people try a gluten-free diet to treat digestive problems. These include bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea or constipation, gas, fatigue and many other symptoms. If you eliminate gluten from your diet it can help ease digestive symptoms for people with celiac disease and even non-celiac gluten senitivity.

Also read: Do I Really Need A Gluten Free Diet?

Include these foods in your diet if you are on a gluten-free diet:

Soya

Potato

Corn

Eggs

Nuts

Millets

Milk

Butter

Beans

Cheese

Yoghurt

Nut butters

Legumes

You tend lots of fresh fruits and vegetables

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.