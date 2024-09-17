Confused On What Flour Is The Best For Rotis? Read On To Find Out

One of the best flour for rotis, whole wheat flour remains a versatile and nutrient-dense option

The type of flour used for rotis is important because it directly impacts nutritional intake, digestion, and overall health. Some flours, like whole wheat, millet, and ragi, are beneficial due to their high fibre, vitamins, and mineral content, which support digestion, blood sugar control, and heart health. On the other hand, refined flours (like white flour) are less healthy because they are stripped of fibre and essential nutrients, leading to faster spikes in blood sugar, reduced satiety, and poorer digestive health. Read on as we discuss the best flours for rotis.

Some of the most beneficial flours for rotis

1. Whole wheat flour

Whole wheat flour is the most commonly used for making rotis and is considered highly nutritious. It is rich in fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Whole wheat also contains essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. The fibre content aids in satiety, making you feel full for longer, which can support weight management. Its low glycemic index ensures slower digestion, making it ideal for people with diabetes.

2. Millet flour

Millet flours, such as bajra (pearl millet) and jowar (sorghum), are increasingly popular for making rotis due to their rich nutrient profile. Bajra is packed with fibre, protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and phosphorus, which support heart health and bone strength. Jowar is gluten-free, making it a great option for those with gluten sensitivities. It is rich in antioxidants, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, helping with digestion, improving blood circulation, and providing steady energy levels. Millet rotis are also known to keep you fuller for longer, which can aid in weight control.

3. Ragi flour

Ragi flour is another gluten-free option that is gaining attention for its high nutritional content. Ragi is particularly rich in calcium, making it beneficial for bone health. It also contains amino acids like methionine, which support skin and hair health. The high fibre content in ragi helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Ragi rotis are ideal for people looking to boost their calcium intake or manage diabetes.

4. Amaranth flour

Amaranth flour, another gluten-free option, is highly nutritious and a great source of protein, iron, and calcium. It is packed with lysine, an essential amino acid that helps with tissue repair and the absorption of calcium. Amaranth also contains antioxidants that protect against inflammation and chronic diseases. Rotis made from amaranth flour are ideal for people with anaemia or those looking to strengthen their immune system.

5. Barley flour

Barley flour is another healthy option for making rotis. It is known for its high fibre content, particularly beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol and improves heart health. Barley is also rich in vitamins and minerals like selenium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Barley rotis are particularly beneficial for people with heart conditions or those looking to maintain their blood sugar levels, as they have a low glycemic index.

When it comes to choosing the best flour for rotis, whole wheat flour remains a versatile and nutrient-dense option for most people. However, millet (bajra or jowar) and ragi flours are excellent choices for those looking for gluten-free alternatives or additional health benefits like improved digestion, stronger bones, and better blood sugar control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.