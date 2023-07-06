Common Artificial Sweetener Aspartame May Cause Cancer: List Of Foods And Drinks It Is Used In

Aspartame is commonly used in diet sodas

Sugar is often associated with weight gain and increased risk of several health issues. Therefore, many switched to artificial sweeteners. However, artificial sweeteners are no better than regular sugar. Several studies have stated that artificial sweeteners are unhealthy. Recently, one of the most commonly used artificial sweeteners, aspartame is under scrutiny after years of research. The World Health Organization is set to declare aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." Carcinogenic means having the potential to cause cancer.

What is aspartame?

Aspartame is one of the most widely used sweeteners. It is used in low-calorie foods and drinks but contains calories like regular sugar.

Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than regular sugar, therefore, it is used in lesser quantities. It is an odourless powder.

Foods and drinks that contain aspartame

Aspartame is used in diet sodas, sugar-free desserts, sugar-free chewing gums and other foods usually labelled as sugar-free or zero sugar.

In July, WHO is preparing to release a report stating this artificial sweetener can possibly cause cancer.

The exact carcinogenic dose of aspartame has not been defined yet. However, its consumption has been associated with an overall increased risk of cancer, especially, breast and obesity-related cancer.

Are other artificial sweeteners safe?

WHO has warned against the use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) several times in the past.

According to the guideline shared by WHO, avoiding the use of NSS can help control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages. NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," said Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety.

What are the other artificial sweeteners?

WHO has also listed commonly used artificial sweeteners that one should be avoiding. These include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.