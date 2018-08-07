Colon Cancer Risks: Diet And Tips For Reducing Risks Of Colorectal Cancer

Colon cancer risk can be reduced by quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption

Highlights Get screenings done regularly for colon cancer Eat foods rich in fibre to reduce risks of colon cancer Maintaining a healthy weight is important to reduce cancer risks

Cancer of the large intestine is known as colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer affects rectum and colon, and is quite common across the world. However, incidence of colorectal cancer is relatively low in India, thanks to a diet rich in fibre along with a balanced amount of carbs, fat and proteins. However, increased influence of the western culture has made people increasingly dependent on junk food. Lack of a healthy diet is one of the main reasons why people are prone to risks of colon cancer. Studies suggest that people in India get develop colon cancer at a young age. Most cases of colon cancers have been detected at an advanced stage. This is because colon cancer develops without any symptoms. Common colon cancer symptoms include pain in lower abdomen and rectum, rectal bleeding, change in bowel patterns and even family history. In this article, we talk about tips to reduce risks of colorectal or colon cancer.

People who have colon cancer in family history are at higher risk

Photo Credit: iStock

Tips to reduce risks of colon cancer:

1. Get your screenings done regularly

The earlier the cancer is detected, the better and safer it is to get it treated. Early detection of cancer facilitates better prognosis and helps in averting the consequences before it gets worse. People who have colon cancer in the family are at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. They must get their screening done regularly.

Also read: Whole Grains Can Help Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer: Report

2. Include more calcium and vitamin D in your diet

Including foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D can help in reducing risks of colorectal cancer.

Eating foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D can reduce risk of colon cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Quit smoking and alcohol

Smoking is one of the major reasons of cancer. People who smoke are at high risk of colon, mouth and lung cancer to name a few. Also consumption of alcohol should be done in extremely limited amounts. Studies say that drinking alcohol in moderate or low quantities can increase risk of colon cancer.

Advertisement

Also read: 6 Best Super Foods For A Natural Colon Cleanse

4. Maintain a healthy weight/lose weight

Obesity increases chances of 11 kinds of cancers. In order to reduce chances of colon cancer, you must maintain a healthy weight and lose weight in case you are overweight according to your BMI.

Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce risks of colon cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 8 Ways You Can Cut Your Risk Of Colon Cancer

5. Have a proper diet

For preventing risk of colon cancer, you must avoid foods like processed meat, red meat and pork. These foods can increase inflammation in the intestines. Also, eating more fibrous foods can be helpful. Peas, beans, carrots and whole grains are rich in fibre.