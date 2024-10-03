Coffee & Other Foods You Should Always Avoid Before Bed

Avoiding these foods before bedtime can improve sleep quality

What we eat before bed can negatively impact our sleep. Certain foods and drinks can stimulate the digestive system, raise body temperature, or increase alertness, making it harder to fall asleep. Heavy, spicy, or caffeinated foods can cause indigestion, heartburn, or stimulate the nervous system, disrupting the sleep cycle. Eating too close to bedtime may also lead to disrupted sleep as the body focuses on digestion rather than rest. Choosing the wrong foods before bed can delay sleep onset, cause nighttime awakenings, and affect overall sleep quality. Read on as we share a list of foods you should avoid before bed.

Coffee & other 9 foods you must avoid before bed

1. Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that can block sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain and increase adrenaline production. This leads to heightened alertness, making it difficult to fall asleep. Even decaffeinated coffee contains small amounts of caffeine that may disturb sensitive sleepers.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, contains caffeine and theobromine, both of which can stimulate the nervous system and make it harder to relax and sleep. The sugar content can also lead to energy spikes that interfere with falling asleep.

3. Spicy foods

Spicy dishes can trigger indigestion and acid reflux, making it uncomfortable to lie down and sleep. They also raise body temperature, which can disrupt the body's natural cooling process that promotes sleep.

4. Alcohol

While alcohol may initially make you feel sleepy, it disrupts the deep stages of sleep and can lead to frequent awakenings throughout the night. Alcohol also increases the likelihood of snoring and sleep apnea, affecting sleep quality.

5. Fatty foods

High-fat foods like pizza, burgers, or fried snacks take longer to digest, keeping your digestive system active when it should be resting. This can cause discomfort, indigestion, and acid reflux, all of which disrupt sleep.

6. Citrus fruits

Acidic foods like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits can lead to acid reflux when eaten too close to bedtime. The acidity may irritate the oesophagus and cause heartburn, making it harder to fall asleep.

7. Soda and sugary drinks

Sugary drinks, especially those containing caffeine like soda, can lead to energy spikes and crashes, making it difficult to fall asleep. The carbonation can also cause bloating and discomfort, which interrupts sleep.

8. Red meat

Red meat is high in protein and fat, making it harder to digest. Consuming it late in the evening can lead to an active digestive system that interferes with your ability to relax and fall asleep.

9. Ice cream

Ice cream is high in sugar and fat, both of which can interfere with sleep. The sugar can cause energy spikes, while the fat slows down digestion, making it difficult for your body to rest.

10. Cheese

Aged cheeses like Parmesan and blue cheese contain tyramine, an amino acid that can trigger the release of norepinephrine, a hormone that increases alertness and brain activity, making it harder to wind down for sleep.

Avoiding these foods before bedtime can improve sleep quality and help you wake up feeling more rested. Opt for lighter, sleep-friendly snacks like bananas, almonds, or herbal teas to promote restful sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.