10 Foods You Should Never Consume Before Bed

The impact of your hectic lifestyle on your body ultimately determines how well you sleep. Sleep and general wellness are also impacted by what you eat. Numerous studies indicate that having trouble sleeping at night may cause you to crave junk food and unhealthy snacks more the next day.

Thus, choose your meals carefully before bed as it could impact your quality of sleep. The following foods are off-limits right before bed. In this article, we discuss foods you must avoid before going to bed and also share foods you can consume instead.

Foods you should avoid consuming before bed:

1. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can cause heartburn or acid reflux, making it difficult to fall asleep. Instead, try herbal tea or a light snack like yogurt.

2. Caffeine

Caffeine can stay in your system for hours and disrupt your sleep. Choose decaffeinated options like herbal tea or warm milk.

3. Alcohol

While alcohol may initially make you feel sleepy, it can disrupt your sleep cycle, leading to poorer quality sleep. Opt for a non-alcoholic drink or herbal tea instead.

4. High-fat foods

Foods high in fat can be difficult to digest, leading to discomfort or indigestion during the night. Choose a lighter snack like fruit or vegetables.

5. Sugary foods

Sugary snacks can cause a spike in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and difficulty falling asleep. Opt for a small portion of complex carbohydrates like whole grain crackers.

6. Heavy or large meals

Eating a heavy or large meal before bed can cause discomfort and disrupt your sleep. Instead, have a light snack or small meal a few hours before bedtime.

7. Processed or junk foods

Processed or junk foods often contain high levels of additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats that can disrupt your digestion and sleep. Choose whole, natural foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

8. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can cause bloating and indigestion, making it difficult to sleep comfortably. Stick to water or herbal tea instead.

9. High-protein foods

High-protein foods can be difficult to digest, causing discomfort or indigestion during the night. Choose a lighter snack like a small portion of lean protein or a handful of nuts.

10. Dark chocolate

It's due of the amino acids and caffeine it contains. Chocolate's amino acids keep you awake at night, which makes the next day boring. Due to the energy content being doubled, dark chocolate is a lot better food for the afternoon than it is for the middle of the night.

You can now see how basic diet can affect your capacity to sleep. Thus, exercise caution when consuming any food right before bed. Additionally, having the ideal dinnertime could be an unimportant factor in your ability to sleep soundly. Eating meals three hours or more before to going to bed is advised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.