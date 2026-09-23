With dengue and other fever cases rising in parts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday directed district administrations to intensify disease-prevention measures and strengthen preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon.

Vijay issued the instructions while chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat for the second consecutive day to assess precautionary and disaster-management measures in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar districts.

The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to prepare location-specific plans after evaluating the vulnerability of individual areas. He said particular attention should be given to rain-prone and hilly regions in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, and Theni districts, where intense rainfall could trigger landslides, soil slips, and disruption of road connectivity.

Collectors were instructed to ensure continuous surveillance of landslide-prone slopes and other locations already identified as dangerous. Inspections should be carried out before and during spells of heavy rain, with officials responding immediately to warning signs such as cracks in the soil, movement of slopes, and unusual water seepage.

Vijay also ordered the speedy completion of landslide-prevention and slope-stabilisation projects in vulnerable areas. He sought particular attention to soil-nailing works being undertaken in Kodaikanal and directed officials to regularly assess whether additional protective measures were required.

Key roads and transport links in the hill districts should be kept under constant watch during the monsoon, he said. Machinery, trained personnel and equipment needed to remove fallen trees, soil, rocks and other debris must be positioned in advance so that blocked roads can be reopened without delay.

The Chief Minister also reviewed measures being taken to contain dengue and seasonal fever cases. Collectors were asked to strengthen mosquito-control operations, eliminate breeding sources, improve sanitation, and coordinate closely with Health and Local Administration departments. Officials were directed to monitor fever trends, conduct field inspections and ensure that hospitals and primary health centres have adequate medicines, diagnostic facilities, beds and medical personnel. Public awareness campaigns on preventing mosquito breeding and seeking timely treatment should also be intensified. Vijay said coordinated action among district administrations, health authorities, civic bodies, police and disaster-response agencies was essential to protect residents during the monsoon and prevent avoidable loss of life.

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