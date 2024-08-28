Clueless On What To Cook? Try This Nutritionist-Approved Sourdough Bread Recipe

Sourdough bread is high in nutrients and is easier to digest

While juggling hectic schedules and striking a professional-personal life balance, our health often takes a backseat. The issue becomes serious when you have moved abroad and are finding it hard to settle there. In such cases, what you need is a quick and easy, yet nutrient-packed recipe that could poise as your go-to food anytime. To help you in the process, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a video on Instagram presenting a super quick, no-brainer bread with vegetable topping recipe for those days when you're clueless about what to cook. If you're an Indian living abroad or someone with a jam-packed schedule, the snack could be your goto in under 10 minutes, she added. Let's take a look.

Look at her post here:

Type of bread

Bread selection is one of the most important steps in preparing this snack. So, which bread is right for you? Palak Nagpal recommends sourdough because compared to regular bread, sourdough bread is higher in nutrients, raises blood sugar, levels slowly, and is easier to digest. Thanks to fermentation it amps up vitamin and mineral absorption and boosts soluble fibre for a happier gut. Resistance starch present in sourdough bread also helps to curb hunger. It has a lower glycemic index too.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of cold-pressed oil

1 cup of finely chopped mushrooms

Salt to taste

Chopped red, yellow, and green bell peppers

3 tablespoons of hung curd

Oregano, chili flakes, and black pepper as per taste

Method

In a wok, add 1 teaspoon of cold-pressed oil and heat it up. Add 1 cup of finely chopped mushrooms and cook well. Season with some salt while cooking the mushrooms. Chop the bell peppers and add them to a bowl. Next, add the cooked mushrooms to the bowl with the peppers. Mix in 3 tablespoons of hung curd. Season with salt, oregano, chilli flakes, and black pepper to taste. Mix well and your dip is ready to serve.

What are you waiting for? Try the recipe now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.