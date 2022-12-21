Cinnamon Tea Health Benefits: Control Diabetes, PCOS, Heart Disease Risk And More With This Caffeine-Free Tea

Cinnamon can help you control blood sugar levels

Cinnamon commonly known as dalchini has a strong aroma and several amazing medicinal properties. It is extracted from the inner bark of the cinnamon tea. It is easily available in the form of sticks, powder and small pieces. Health experts often recommend adding cinnamon to your diet. This spice is loaded with antioxidants which protect your body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It is also good for your heart. Cinnamon can be added to your diet in various ways. You can sprinkle its powder on foods and drinks or add it during preparation of several food items. Another interesting yet simple way of adding cinnamon to your diet is by preparing tea with this spice.

If you are looking for caffeine-free, healthy tea options then you can add cinnamon tea to your diet without any doubt. Let's look at some of the notable health benefits of sipping cinnamon tea.

Cinnamon tea: Know 4 amazing health benefits

1. Good for diabetics

Cinnamon has a strong antidiabetic effect. It can help you lower blood sugar levels. It lowers insulin resistance and prevents blood sugar spikes post meals. Therefore, people with diabetes can add cinnamon tea to their diet to naturally control their blood sugar levels.

If you are a diabetic, talk to your healthcare expert to understand how much you can consume in a day safely.

2. Can help manage PCOS

PCOS is a condition which leads to hormonal imbalance and irregular periods. It can also increase your blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon can help deal with several symptoms of PCOS. It can help regularise menstrual cycle as well as lower blood sugar levels. Therefore, women with PCOS can easily add cinnamon tea to their diet.

Some studies also suggest that cinnamon can help manage PMS symptoms.

3. Loaded with antioxidants

Antioxidants protect your cells against free radicals. Cinnamon tea is high in antioxidants. This means drinking cinnamon tea can help you reduce oxidative stress which further reduces the risk of several severe health conditions like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and more.

4. Boosts heart health

Cinnamon tea can also help keep your heart healthy. Incidents of people dying from heart disease are on a rise. Therefore, it has now become crucial to follow all the necessary steps that support your heart health. Adding cinnamon tea to your diet is one of these.

Cinnamon helps reduce inflammation and contains heart-healthy compounds. It also lowers bad cholesterol levels and boosts good cholesterol in the body.

Adding cinnamon to diet can help reduce inflammation and boost overall heart health

How to prepare cinnamon tea

You can prepare cinnamon tea within a few minutes. Simply add one tablespoon of cinnamon powder or a cinnamon stick to a cup of water and boil for 10-15 minutes. Once done, strain and enjoy.

