Your Cholesterol Levels May Go Up In Winter Season, Here's What You Can Do

Cholesterol levels may be worsened by consuming popular yet unhealthy winter dishes

When blood cholesterol levels rise above a certain point, it might be harmful to your health. Winter is the time of year when cholesterol levels are at their peak. The summer and spring seasons have reportedly had a lower level, in comparison. However, the precise process remains unclear. The factors involved in the variation of cholesterol levels are still being studied.

Some risk factors for cholesterol, such as your age or family history, cannot be changed. Fortunately, there are techniques to lower high cholesterol if it already exists as well as prevent it from occurring. Read on as we share some effective and easy tips to keep your cholesterol in check through the winter season.

Tips to help you manage cholesterol in winter:

1. Stay active

Exercise not only increases your levels of good cholesterol, but it can also help you reach other objectives like weight loss, which also maintains healthy cholesterol levels. Increasing your heart rate can help lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, and scale weight even if you are not overweight. We advise doing moderate exercise for at least 2.5 hours every week. To maintain your cholesterol under control, try to exercise the majority of the time during the week.

2. Skip certain foods

Your overall health will improve if you keep track of your food intake to help you reach or maintain a healthy weight. Your cholesterol levels will, however, benefit specifically from eating some meals and avoiding others. Start by avoiding or consuming less saturated fats, which are typically present in red meat and full-fat dairy products. Avoid trans-fat-containing foods including margarine, prepared store-bought muffins and cakes, egg yolks, and bacon.

3. Add good food to your diet

LDL cholesterol is not affected by omega-3 fatty acids. However, they also offer additional heart-healthy advantages, such as lowering blood pressure. Increase your intake of foods like salmon, almonds, and vegetable oils that are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Stock up on plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, oatmeal, beans, and other foods.

4. Avoid overindulging in desserts

Halwa, gulab jamun, and other unhealthy desserts are high in calories, added sugars, and cholesterol. Obesity and other health issues may emerge from the combination of these components. Therefore, make an effort to reduce your dessert intake. Your body is deprived of nutrients like high protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals because these foods have no nutritional value. This is especially crucial in the winter because you can be less active. Having fruit as a healthier alternative may reduce your desire for sweets.

5. Eat more fibre

Another excellent strategy to lower cholesterol in the winter is to consume more fibre. By preventing harmful cholesterol from entering the bloodstream, fibre ingestion decreases cholesterol. Furthermore, beans, cereals, and fruits like apples are the finest providers of fibre. Fibre also helps reduce hunger and keeps you full. This helps avoid overeating.

6. Reduce salt intake

Your blood pressure may increase if you consume a lot of salt in your diet. Several cardiac disorders are eventually made more likely by high blood pressure. You can manage your blood pressure and cholesterol by reducing the quantity of sodium in your diet. Begin by reducing your intake of fast food which is notorious for being high in sodium.

Follow these tips through winter to make sure your cholesterol levels stay in check and so does your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.