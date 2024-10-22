Cholesterol: These Spices Can Help Lower LDL Levels

Incorporating these spices into your diet can support cholesterol reduction

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood that is necessary for building cells and producing hormones. However, too much cholesterol can lead to health problems. It is carried in the blood by lipoproteins, and there are two main types: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), known as "good" cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol can lead to the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Incorporating specific spices can help lower LDL cholesterol and improve heart health, read on as we share a list.

9 Spices that can reduce LDL levels

1. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its cholesterol-lowering properties. Studies have shown that regular consumption of garlic can reduce total cholesterol and LDL levels, making it a powerful spice for heart health. It can be used in various dishes or consumed raw for maximum benefits.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Turmeric improves the health of the blood vessels by preventing LDL cholesterol from oxidising, which helps lower the risk of heart disease.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, while also helping to regulate blood sugar levels. Including cinnamon in your diet, whether in teas, smoothies, or desserts, can aid in keeping cholesterol in check and reducing cardiovascular risk.

4. Ginger

Ginger is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of ginger, whether fresh, dried, or in powder form, can improve overall heart health by reducing harmful cholesterol.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are packed with soluble fibre, which helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract, thereby lowering LDL levels. You can consume fenugreek as a tea or incorporate the seeds into meals to benefit from its cholesterol-lowering effects.

6. Coriander

Coriander seeds contain compounds that help to reduce cholesterol levels, particularly LDL. It aids the liver in lowering cholesterol production and enhances the elimination of excess cholesterol from the body. Drinking coriander seed water or adding it to dishes can be beneficial for cholesterol management.

7. Black pepper

Piperine, the active compound in black pepper, has antioxidant properties that can help lower LDL levels by reducing oxidative stress. Black pepper also enhances the bioavailability of other cholesterol-lowering compounds, like curcumin from turmeric, when consumed together.

8. Holy basil

Holy basil (tulsi) is known for its ability to reduce stress and inflammation, which can help lower cholesterol. It helps reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while boosting HDL cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy spice. Tulsi tea or fresh basil leaves can be consumed regularly to support heart health.

9. Cumin

Cumin seeds have cholesterol-lowering properties that can help reduce LDL levels. The antioxidants in cumin help prevent the oxidation of cholesterol, which is a major contributor to plaque formation in the arteries. Incorporating cumin into your diet, whether in curries or soups, can support cholesterol reduction.

Add these spices to your diet to reduce LDL levels in your body and boost your heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.