Cholesterol: Add These Foods To Your Breakfast To Reduce LDL Levels

LDL, or low-density lipoprotein, is commonly known as "bad" cholesterol because it can build up in the walls of arteries, leading to narrowing or blockages that increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. LDL particles carry cholesterol throughout the body, and when levels become too high, they contribute to plaque formation in the blood vessels, reducing blood flow and potentially causing serious cardiovascular issues. Certain breakfast foods are particularly effective in lowering LDL cholesterol by providing fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants that work together to reduce cholesterol absorption and help clear LDL from the bloodstream. Below we share a list of breakfast foods that can lower LDL levels.

1. Oats

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan, which can bind to cholesterol in the digestive tract and prevent its absorption. Starting the day with a bowl of oatmeal or adding oats to smoothies helps lower LDL cholesterol and improve heart health.

2. Nuts

Almonds and walnuts, in particular, are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that help reduce LDL. A small handful of nuts with breakfast, such as on yogurt or mixed into oatmeal, can significantly impact cholesterol levels.

3. Avocado

Avocados are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, which have been shown to help lower LDL cholesterol. Adding sliced avocado to toast or blending it into a smoothie can provide a creamy, nutritious start to the day.

4. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are high in soluble fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which support healthy cholesterol levels. Chia seeds are easy to add to yogurt, smoothies, or oatmeal, and they help reduce LDL while promoting a feeling of fullness.

5. Apples

Apples contain a type of soluble fibre called pectin, which helps block cholesterol absorption. Enjoying an apple on its own or slicing it into oatmeal or yogurt in the morning can contribute to lowering LDL levels.

6. Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants, particularly catechins, that help lower LDL cholesterol by preventing cholesterol absorption in the intestines. Drinking green tea with breakfast or replacing a morning coffee with green tea can be beneficial.

7. Flaxseeds

These seeds are rich in omega-3s, fibre, and lignans, all of which have cholesterol-lowering effects. Ground flaxseeds are especially effective and can be sprinkled on oatmeal, smoothies, or even baked into breakfast items.

8. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants and soluble fibre, which help improve cholesterol levels. Adding a handful of berries to cereal, oatmeal, or smoothies is a simple way to incorporate these LDL-lowering fruits.

9. Whole grain toast

Whole grains like whole wheat and rye contain more fibre and nutrients than refined grains. The fibre in whole grains, particularly the soluble type, helps lower LDL by binding to cholesterol in the gut. Opt for whole grain toast with healthy toppings like avocado or nut butter for a cholesterol-friendly breakfast.

10. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which can improve gut health and potentially lower cholesterol. Choosing a low-fat or non-fat Greek yogurt and adding fibre-rich toppings like berries or chia seeds creates a heart-healthy, LDL-lowering breakfast.

Incorporating these foods regularly into breakfast can effectively reduce LDL levels, especially when combined with an overall heart-healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.