Chest Infection: 6 Foods To Reduce Symptoms & Boost Recovery

Turmeric and cinnamon milk helps improve symptoms

6 foods that can ease your symptoms if you have a chest infection:

1. Tomato soup

Soups can be very helpful in soothing your throat and clearing out congestion from your chest. Tomatoes are high in antioxidants called lycopene. Lycopene is directly linked to reducing inflammation and has been proven to better your lungs' overall health. A bowl of hot tomato soup may also soothe the throat and help clear out your airways.

2. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is a popularly known fix for many diseases, especially in southern Asia. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help heal congestion and other symptoms of a chest infection. Some studies have also shown that consuming turmeric regularly can boost lung functions.

3. Coffee

As you may be aware, coffee and other caffeinated drinks instantly boost our energy levels. A warm cup of coffee can also provide comfort to your throat. Coffee is rich in antioxidants that help in protecting you against external radicals such as other bacteria and viruses. Coffee has also shown improvement in asthma and other lung-related diseases in terms of lung functioning.

4. Cocoa

Cocoa is rich in antioxidants which help the body fight off external radicals. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that might help in reducing congestion. A sore throat and coughing are common symptoms of a chest infection. Dark chocolate or cocoa powder added to warm milk can be very soothing to your chest as well as throat.

5. Green tea

Green tea like other caffeinated drinks helps boost energy levels. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the severity of your symptoms if you are suffering from a chest infection. It can also be consumed with honey to further increase its impact on lowering your symptoms.

6. Lentil soup

Keeping a high intake of protein is ideal if you are suffering from a chest infection. Chest infections can significantly reduce your energy levels and make you feel low. Along with this, lentils also are rich in various other nutrients that help improve your lungs' ability to function.

In conclusion, what you eat can significantly better or worsen your symptoms. A chest infection can cause a lot of uneasiness which may be reduced by eating healthy, highly nutritive, and soothing foods. Besides this, we also encourage you to refrain from smoking. Smoking has been directly linked to worsening the health of our body, especially our lungs. It might also worsen your symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.