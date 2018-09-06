Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due To Chest Infection: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Dilip Kumar, 95, regularly visits the Bandra hospital due to advance age

Highlights Actor Dilip Kumar is admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital The 95-year old actor felt breathlessness because of chest infection Advance age has led to many health complication in Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Following a uneasiness and breathlelssness due to chest infection, the 95-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital. The news was shared on Dilip Kumar's official twitter account. It was tweeted the actor felt breathlessness because of chest infection. It was because of his advance age that he has been visiting the Bandra hospital for improvement in his overall health and well-being. For now, the actor has been kept under observation and tests are being taken to diagnose what the exact cause of breathlessness is.

The news was tweeted by Faisal Farooqui, who is close friend of Dilip Kumar. This is what the tweet read, "@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers."

.@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. 1/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

It was in August last year that the actor was diagnosed with urine infection. This further triggered numerous complications with health.

Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers. 2/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Dilip Kumar is one of the most prominent names in Bollywood today. His performance in films like Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas and Ram Aur Shyam to name a very few, made him garner thousands of fans across the country. He is married to actress Saira Banu and also been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1944 with the film Jwar Bhata.

More updates from the hospital regard Dilip Kumar's health are still awaited.