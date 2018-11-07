"Chest Infection, On Antibiotics" Shashi Tharoor On "Disappearance"

Shashi Tharoor said that he is not even taking phone calls and urged people not to believe in rumours

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 07, 2018 14:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Chest Infection, On Antibiotics' Shashi Tharoor On 'Disappearance'

"Don't believe in rumours," says Shashi Tharoor over 'disappearance' from events for last few days

New Delhi: 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday broke his silence on being absent from public events. He took to Twitter and clarified that his so called "disappearance" from the public eye, was due to a "bad chest infection".

"For all my hyper-imaginative friends reading political motives behind my 'disappearance': I am in bed with a bad chest infection, on antibiotics, and have been advised a few days' complete rest. Have cancelled all functions for three days...Please don't listen to rumours," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

 

 

Mr Tharoor said that he is not even taking phone calls and urged people not to believe in rumours about not being seen in the media in the last few days.

The Lok Sabha lawmaker from Thiruvannanthapuram, however is not keeping a low profile on social media. He posted Diwali greetings today and yesterday, he said on Twitter, "Terrific news from Karnataka" after the Congress-JD(S) alliance won four out of five seats that went to bypolls in the state.

 

 

Over the weekend, Mr Tharoor was at an event in Kolkata, where he spoke about the "over-regulated" education sector in the country. "The education system followed here is not focussed on creative thinking. Here, students are taught what to think and not how to think," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shashi Tharoorchest infection

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsHappy DiwaliUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionRanveer Singh Benefits Of Coriander Seeds Benefits Of Jaljeera

................................ Advertisement ................................