'Chest Infection, On Antibiotics' Shashi Tharoor On 'Disappearance'

"Don't believe in rumours," says Shashi Tharoor over 'disappearance' from events for last few days

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday broke his silence on being absent from public events. He took to Twitter and clarified that his so called "disappearance" from the public eye, was due to a "bad chest infection".

"For all my hyper-imaginative friends reading political motives behind my 'disappearance': I am in bed with a bad chest infection, on antibiotics, and have been advised a few days' complete rest. Have cancelled all functions for three days...Please don't listen to rumours," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

Mr Tharoor said that he is not even taking phone calls and urged people not to believe in rumours about not being seen in the media in the last few days.

The Lok Sabha lawmaker from Thiruvannanthapuram, however is not keeping a low profile on social media. He posted Diwali greetings today and yesterday, he said on Twitter, "Terrific news from Karnataka" after the Congress-JD(S) alliance won four out of five seats that went to bypolls in the state.

Terrific news from Karnataka of the Congress-JDS alliance's success in the by-elections. #KarnatakaRejectsBJP & chooses @INCIndia ! https://t.co/ljFkcnYSgT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 6, 2018

Over the weekend, Mr Tharoor was at an event in Kolkata, where he spoke about the "over-regulated" education sector in the country. "The education system followed here is not focussed on creative thinking. Here, students are taught what to think and not how to think," he said.