Can Supplements Affect Your Liver Health?

Supplements can affect your liver health, and in some cases, they can be unsafe, especially when taken in high doses, combined with other medications, or used long-term without medical supervision. While many supplements are marketed as "natural" and safe, the liver is the primary organ responsible for metabolizing these substances. Some supplements may overload the liver, cause inflammation, or lead to toxic buildup. Others can interfere with liver enzymes, alter drug metabolism, or contribute to conditions like drug-induced liver injury (DILI). It's crucial to remember that not all supplements are tested for safety and efficacy, so self-medicating or using unregulated products can increase the risk of liver damage. Read on as we discuss how consuming supplements can affect liver health.

Here's how supplements affect liver health

1. Overloading the liver's detoxification pathways

The liver plays a central role in detoxifying compounds, including supplements. Some, especially those with high doses of vitamins A, D, E, and K (fat-soluble vitamins), or herbs like kava and comfrey, can overload liver enzymes. This creates metabolic stress and inflammation, impairing the liver's ability to detoxify other harmful substances efficiently, which may eventually lead to liver damage or dysfunction.

2. Causing drug-induced liver injury

Certain supplements are associated with drug-induced liver injury, a condition where the liver becomes inflamed or damaged due to a chemical reaction from a substance. Common culprits include green tea extract, black cohosh, and anabolic steroids. These ingredients may seem harmless, but they can lead to jaundice, fatigue, and elevated liver enzymes, and in severe cases, even liver failure.

3. Interacting with liver enzymes

Supplements like St. John's Wort can alter the activity of cytochrome P450 enzymes in the liver, which are crucial for breaking down drugs. This interaction may speed up or slow down the metabolism of medications, leading to either reduced effectiveness or increased toxicity. Such enzyme interference can disrupt liver function and overall drug balance in the body.

4. Building up toxic compounds

When certain supplements contain contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, or synthetic compounds, the liver must work overtime to process and eliminate them. Over time, the accumulation of these toxins can lead to oxidative stress, fatty liver disease, or cirrhosis, especially in people with pre-existing liver issues or poor detoxification genetics.

5. Causing autoimmune hepatitis-like reactions

Some herbal or dietary supplements can trigger immune responses that mimic autoimmune hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver. For instance, turmeric supplements with high curcumin concentrations or certain protein powders may cause elevated liver enzymes and inflammation resembling autoimmune conditions, which complicates diagnosis and treatment.

6. Exacerbating existing liver conditions

People with liver conditions like hepatitis B or C, fatty liver disease, or cirrhosis need to be extra cautious. Supplements that are otherwise benign in healthy individuals might worsen liver inflammation or fibrosis in vulnerable patients. Even supplements with antioxidants, like vitamin E, when taken in large amounts, can act as pro-oxidants and aggravate liver stress.

Consulting a healthcare professional before starting any supplement is essential for protecting liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.