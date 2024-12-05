Can Eating 5 Mushrooms A Day Help Combat Heart Diseases And Cancer? Let's Find Out

Health Benefits of Eating Mushrooms

Mushrooms are emerging as a nutritional powerhouse in the fight against life-threatening diseases since they are low in calories yet rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Recent researches highlight that consuming just five small mushrooms daily can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and even dementia, thanks to two potent antioxidants; ergothioneine and glutathione, which are found abundantly in mushrooms. These antioxidants are proven to neutralise harmful free radicals that contribute to severe illnesses. According to Robert Beelman, director at the Penn State Centre for Plant and Mushroom Products for Health, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of these antioxidants, making them an essential addition to a healthy diet.

How mushrooms can help combat heart disease and cancer

The ability of mushrooms to fight heart disease and cancer lies in their nutritional profile. The antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione reduce oxidative stress by neutralising free radicals, which are recognised for harming cells and trigger chronic diseases. Moreover, mushrooms are rich in vitamins, including B-complex, and minerals such as selenium and potassium that promote heart health. They also promote improved cholesterol levels due to their high fibre and low-calorie content.

Mushrooms are crucial for cancer prevention as they boost the immune system and reduce inflammation, potentially decreasing the risk of tumour development. This makes them not only a superfood but also a shield against two of the most common health issues worldwide; cancer and heart conditions.

Types of mushrooms in India and their health benefits

India boasts a wide variety of edible mushrooms like button, oyster, and shiitake mushrooms readily available, adding these nutrient-dense foods to your meals is easy and affordable and each mushroom comes with their unique benefits.

1. Button mushroom

Button mushrooms are the most popular variety in India, they are high in B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium, and antioxidants. They promote immune function, cardiovascular health, and energy production.

2. Oyster mushroom

Known for their smooth texture, these mushrooms are low in calories and rich in nutrients such as niacin, folate, and vitamin C. They promote healthy cholesterol levels and offer ergothioneine, which is beneficial for cellular repair.

3. Shiitake mushroom

These tasty mushrooms are rich in fibre, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory benefits, making them great for immune and digestive health.

4. Cordyceps mushroom

Revered in traditional medicine, cordyceps enhance endurance and respiratory function, rendering them a favoured option for athletes.

5. Lion's Mane mushroom

Renowned for its cognitive-enhancing benefits, this mushroom supports brain health and nerve regeneration, in addition to promoting skin renewal.

6. Reishi mushroom

Often referred to as the “mushroom of immortality,” reishi mushrooms boost immune function and alleviate stress, potentially benefiting heart health.

7. Turkey Tail mushroom

This variety is rich in antioxidants and prebiotics, promoting gut health and possibly assisting in cancer prevention.

8. Chaga mushroom

Chaga is recognised for its anti-inflammatory benefits, helping in the fight against oxidative stress and boosting immunity.

Indians have much to gain by adding mushrooms to their daily meals. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, they tackle several health issues, including heart disease and cancer. By eating only five tiny mushrooms daily, you can protect your well-being and support your body in combating oxidative stress. Start your path to improved health by incorporating this adaptable and tasty superfood into your diet today.

((Input source: IANS))

