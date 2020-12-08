Caffeine Side Effects: Nutritionist Tells How You Can Be A Smart Coffee Drinker

Drink two cups of water for each cup of caffeine to prevent dehydration

Highlights Excessive intake of caffeine can be bad for your health

Consume tea or coffee in moderation

Make sure you have the last cup before 4 pm

We are all used to having a few cups of tea or coffee every day. In winter, these beverages provide a soothing comfort. However, the do contain caffeine, a substance which is rather addictive in nature, and comes with its own set of side effects. A cup of tea or coffee may make you feel that instant source of energy. However, it may increase your dependency on it and may even make you dehydrated. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about an effective way to reduce these side effects associated with caffeine intake, especially in excess.

In one of her recent Instagram reels, Makhija tells how you can be a smart coffee drinker. Dehydration is one of the most common side effects of drinking coffee. Caffeine can make you need to urinate. At the same time, the fluid you consume in caffeinated beverages tend tends to offset the effects of fluid loss when you urinate.

Makhija has a perfect solution for this. All you need to do is simply drink two of cups of water for every cup of caffeine.

Here are other ways that can help you be a smart coffee drinker:

Take care of the fact that you need to take your last cup before 4 pm.

Do not have more than two or three cups of coffee a day.

Drink in moderation and avoid having large mugs of coffee at once.

Make sure you don't add sugars or creamers to your coffee.

Artificial sweeteners too are a big no-no.

All in all, drinking coffee in the smart way can enable you to have it guilt-free. As Makhija says, "Coffee- a liquid hug you give to your brain... enjoy it now, guilt-free!"

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.