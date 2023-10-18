Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

The month of October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The rising incidence of breast cancer has led to the dreaded disease rising over three decades to become first in the list of most common cancers in India from fourth in 1990. Breast cancer today accounts for 14% of all tumours in Indian women. Globally, breast cancer is the commonest malignancy among women having surpassed lung cancer as the number one cancer in 2020. According to studies, a matter of great concern is that a larger percentage of Indian women are developing the disease at a younger age, in comparison to their counterparts in Western countries. This makes early detection and intervention crucial in improving treatment outcomes and saving lives.

One of the key factors that contribute to the high prevalence of breast cancer is the lack of awareness among women about the disease and the importance of early detection. Lack of knowledge often leads to late diagnosis, contributing to high mortality rates. In a country as vast and diverse as India, where socio-cultural stigmas and misconceptions about breast cancer can pose barriers, education can help debunk myths, dispel fears, and encourage open conversations about breast health. By educating and creating awareness among women, we can empower them with knowledge about risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of regular self-examinations and mammograms. This will enable them to identify their risk and take proactive measures towards prevention and early detection.

Early detection takes centre stage as a key driver of improved treatment outcomes and life-saving interventions. One crucial step for early detection is empowering women to take charge of their breast health by teaching them about self-examination for breast cancer. This is even more important in women who have risk factors that may heighten susceptibility to breast cancer such as age, family history, hormone replacement therapy, lifestyle choices, etc.

Self-examinations are simple, cost-effective, and can be done in the privacy and convenience of one's home. When women are taught about the correct method to perform a breast self-check, they become aware of the normal look and feel of their breasts and can quickly identify any changes or abnormalities. This education should cover the signs to look out for, such as lumps, changes in size or shape, dimpling of skin, nipple discharge or inversion, or any unexplained breast pain. They should be told to consult a doctor at the earliest in case of any changes. Proactively seeking timely medical attention can potentially make a life-saving difference in their breast cancer journey.

However, while self-exams are important, women should also be made aware that self-examination should not replace but rather complement regular clinical exams and mammograms, which are more effective at detecting cancer in its early stages. A healthcare professional can identify any subtle differences that might be overlooked during a self-examination. A mammogram, on the other hand, is an x-ray of the breast that can detect tumours and calcifications even before they can be felt. Mammograms can often detect potential problems years before physical symptoms develop. The American Cancer Society recommends annual mammograms for women starting at age 45, and even earlier for those at a higher risk. The Breast Imaging Society, India recommends 40 years as the age for starting annual mammography-based screening.

Catching cancer early significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival. Women who are aware of their risk factors and the benefits of early detection are more likely to prioritize routine screenings and check-ups. By taking charge of their health proactively, they can identify potential health concerns at an early stage, allowing for timely medical attention and intervention. Breast cancer, when detected early, is more likely to be confined to the breast and nearby lymph nodes, making treatment more feasible and increasing the chances of survival.

Early detection of breast cancer is part of a broader perspective on public health. By promoting awareness and encouraging regular screenings, we can reduce the burden on healthcare systems by identifying and addressing health issues in their early stages, thus avoiding more extensive and costly treatments later on. Leveraging technology and digital platforms can amplify the reach and impact of breast cancer awareness efforts. Mobile applications, social media, and online resources can serve as powerful tools to disseminate information, engage with women from diverse backgrounds, and encourage discussions about breast health.

Educating women on breast cancer can shift the narrative from fear and ignorance to awareness and proactive care. Early detection not only improves treatment outcomes but also empowers individuals to proactively manage their health. By prioritizing breast cancer awareness and incorporating it into public health initiatives, we can create a healthier and more informed society, driving positive change in breast cancer outcomes and, ultimately, enhancing the well-being of women for a brighter and healthier future!

(Dr Aswathy G Nath, Gynaecological Oncologist, Karkinos Healthcare)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.