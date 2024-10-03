Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Prevention Tips

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: The theme is "No one should face breast cancer alone"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international campaign observed every October to raise awareness about breast cancer, encourage early detection, support those affected, and fund research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. During this month, various activities and events such as walks, fundraisers, and educational campaigns are organised worldwide to spread knowledge about breast cancer and promote mammography screenings for early detection. Keep reading as we discuss the theme, history, significance, and prevention tips.

Theme

The theme for World Breast Cancer Day in 2024 is "No one should face breast cancer alone." This theme emphasises the critical role of patient-centred care, which encompasses medical, emotional, psychological, and social support through patient navigation systems. It also seeks to address gender and socioeconomic inequalities in access to breast cancer care.

History

The origins of Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be traced back to 1985 when it was founded by the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical company Imperial Chemical Industries (now part of AstraZeneca), which was developing breast cancer drugs at the time. The primary goal was to educate women about the importance of early detection.

In 1991, the pink ribbon became the official symbol of breast cancer awareness, thanks to a partnership between the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Estée Lauder. The pink ribbon is now globally recognised as a symbol of breast cancer awareness and a reminder to support breast cancer research.

Significance

The significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month lies in its global impact on raising awareness, educating the public about breast cancer, and stressing the importance of early detection.

This month also provides a platform to:

Support breast cancer patients, survivors, and families. Raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment advancements. Promote healthy lifestyle choices and preventive measures. Encourage women to perform self-exams and seek regular screenings for early detection. Celebrate advances in treatment and improved survival rates.

Prevention tips

While not all cases of breast cancer can be prevented, certain lifestyle changes and health practices can reduce the risk:

Being overweight or obese, especially after menopause, can increase the risk of breast cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise helps reduce this risk. Regular physical activity helps lower breast cancer risk by regulating hormones like oestrogen and insulin. Drinking alcohol raises the risk of breast cancer. Limit alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women to reduce the risk. Smoking is linked to many types of cancer, including breast cancer. Quitting smoking can lower the risk of breast cancer, especially in premenopausal women. Combination hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can increase the risk of breast cancer if used long-term. If breast cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about genetic testing and enhanced screening options. Knowing your risk can help in early prevention and monitoring. Early detection through mammograms and breast exams can significantly reduce the impact of breast cancer. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein helps lower cancer risk. Avoid processed foods and red meats, which have been linked to cancer. Exposure to radiation from medical imaging (like X-rays and CT scans) should be minimised unless necessary.

By following these preventive tips and leading a healthy lifestyle, the risk of developing breast cancer can be minimised, although regular check-ups and awareness remain crucial for early detection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.