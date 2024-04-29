Breakfast: 5 Drinks You Should Avoid On An Empty Stomach

Coffee, when consumed as first thing in the morning can trigger the production of acid in the stomach

Breakfast is an important meal. It helps you start the day with optimal energy levels. It also reduces your chances of consuming excessive calories throughout the day. Not just having breakfast, you must also focus on what you're having for breakfast. A healthy and wholesome breakfast should be a part of your daily well-balanced diet. It will help you meet all your nutritional needs. Most of us need some or other beverage with breakfast. Tea, fruit juices and coffee are some common beverages that you might be consuming for breakfast. Not many know that these choices can do more harm than good and affect your health in many ways. To help you make some healthy choices, here are some drinks that you should avoid for breakfast.

Avoid drinking these on an empty stomach

1. Coffee

If drinking coffee on an empty stomach is a ritual for you, you must stop doing this. Coffee, when consumed as first thing in the morning can trigger the production of acid in the stomach. Also, it can make you anxious, contribute to digestive issues and make you dehydrated. Coffee also increases your daily caffeine intake.

2. Tea

Just like coffee, drinking tea on an empty stomach can increase acid production in the body and cause digestive issues. This habit can also interfere with nutrient absorption in the body.

3. Fruit juices

Fruit juices are healthy. However, drinking juices on an empty stomach can cause blood sugar spikes. It can be harmful for those with diabetes. Also, if drink fruit juices on a regular basis, choose fresh juice over packed ones. Packed juices are nutritionally deprived and are also loaded with added sugar.

4. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can cause gas and bloating, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. It can also cause indigestion, nausea and heartburn. Too much consumption of carbonated drinks is also linked with a higher risk of developing several chronic conditions.

5. Any sugary drink

Any drink at has high sugar content should be avoided empty stomach. Such drinks can increase your blood sugar levels as well as your daily sugar intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.