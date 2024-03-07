Brain: Strategies To Help Reduce Risk Of Stroke

Limit salt intake, and prioritise nutrient-dense foods for better brain health

A stroke occurs when there is a disruption of blood flow to the brain, leading to damage to brain cells. This can happen either due to a blockage in the blood vessels supplying the brain (ischemic stroke) or due to bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Strokes can have serious and potentially life-threatening consequences, including paralysis, cognitive deficits, and even death.

Ischemic strokes are caused by a blood clot or plaque that blocks a blood vessel in the brain and Hemorrhagic strokes are caused by bleeding in the brain, often due to a ruptured blood vessel. You can reduce your risk of stroke by making healthy lifestyle changes. Read on as we share preventive measures you can take to reduce the risk of stroke.

10 Strategies to help reduce the risk of stroke:

1. Maintain a healthy blood pressure

High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for stroke. Keeping it within a healthy range reduces the strain on blood vessels. Regularly monitor blood pressure, take prescribed medications, maintain a healthy diet, and exercise regularly.

2. Control cholesterol levels

High cholesterol levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of stroke. Managing cholesterol reduces this risk. Eat a balanced diet low in saturated and trans fats, exercise regularly, and take prescribed medications if needed.

3. Manage diabetes

Diabetes can contribute to blood vessel damage. Proper management helps control blood sugar levels, reducing stroke risk. Monitor blood sugar levels, follow a diabetic-friendly diet, and take medications as prescribed.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of clot formation. Quitting smoking reduces this risk. Seek support, use cessation aids, and adopt healthy coping mechanisms to quit smoking.

5. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and contribute to other risk factors for stroke. Drink in moderation, or preferably, avoid excessive alcohol intake.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is linked to various stroke risk factors. Maintaining a healthy weight contributes to overall cardiovascular health. Adopt a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and seek professional guidance if needed.

7. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity improves cardiovascular health, helps control weight, and reduces the risk of high blood pressure. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities.

8. Eat a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low in saturated fats can contribute to overall heart health. Adopt the Mediterranean or DASH diet, limit salt intake, and prioritise nutrient-dense foods.

9. Manage stress

Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. Stress management techniques promote overall well-being. Practice relaxation techniques, and mindfulness, and engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation.

10. Regular health check-ups

Regular check-ups can help identify and manage risk factors early. Schedule regular health check-ups, screenings, and follow healthcare providers' advice.

Adopting these strategies collectively contributes to a comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of stroke. It's essential to consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice based on individual health conditions and risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.