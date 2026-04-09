Boho Girl Kritika Khurana Lost 5 Kgs With 75 Hard Challenge, Followed These 6 Rules

Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria documented his 75 Hard Challenge and went viral on the internet. With a strict diet, intense workout routine and unshakeable dedication, Ankit became a fitness inspiration for many. While it was already a well-established fitness trend around the globe for many years, Ankit's journey popularised the 75 Hard Challenge in India. Recently, another famous Instagram influencer, Kritika Khurana, also known as 'The Boho Girl,' took the 75 Hard Challenge and says that "This is going to be my lifestyle."

In an Instagram video, Kritika revealed that she lost around 5 kgs in 75 days and feels much stronger both physically and mentally.

"75 Hard Challenge is a discipline challenge. I think when I started, I was roughly 65-66 kgs. I was fluctuating between both, and then I went down to 60-61 kgs," she said in the video.

What is the 75 Hard Challenge?

The 75 Hard Challenge is a 75-day mental and physical discipline program designed to build discipline, grit, and self-belief rather than just physical fitness. The program is built on strict, non-negotiable daily rules that must be followed for 75 consecutive days.

Rules of the 75 Hard Challenge

1. Follow a diet of your choice with no cheat meals

Follow any nutrition plan of your choice and stick to it for the full 75 days. Unlike other diet plans that allow you to have cheat meals or cheat days, the 75 Hard Challenge does not allow for any cheat meals for 75 days.

"I made sure that I had healthy food in my fridge so that I don't binge eat or look for junk food," said Kritika. She also added protein and collagen supplements to her diet.

2. Drink 1 gallon of water daily

You have to drink a gallon, approximately 3.8 litres, of water every day. "I complete my half of the water goal in the gym only," Kritika mentioned.

3. Read 10 pages of a book

Read 10 pages of a non-fiction, educational, or self-improvement book. Audiobooks do not count.

4. Complete two 45-minute workouts daily

Complete two workouts each day, with one being outdoors. Each workout must last at least 45 minutes.

"If I am not going to workout first thing in the morning, then I am more likely to skip. On busy days, I used to get up earlier so that I could finish all of that," Kritika revealed.

5. Take a progress photo

Take a progress picture every day to visually document your journey.

6. No alcohol

It doesn't matter if it's your birthday or an occasion; there are no exceptions.

"These are the small things that helped me stay consistent without feeling overwhelmed. Nothing extreme, just systems that made it easier," she wrote in the caption.

Benefits of the 75 Hard Challenge

Promotes mental toughness as it dramatically increases discipline and grit

It helps build confidence and self-esteem by promoting a sense of accomplishment from finishing a difficult commitment

Potential for significant weight loss, muscle gain, and improved cardiovascular health through regular exercise and clean eating

Forcing consistency in reading, hydration, and exercise for 75 days can help form long-term habits

Is it really healthy?

While it promotes positive habits like exercise and reading, its extreme rigidity is a concern.

Overtraining risk: Completing 1.5 hours of daily exercise for 75 days without rest can lead to overuse injuries, excessive fatigue, and burnout.

Completing 1.5 hours of daily exercise for 75 days without rest can lead to overuse injuries, excessive fatigue, and burnout. Water intake: Drinking a gallon of water can lead to hyponatremia (low sodium levels), especially if consumed too quickly or without proper electrolyte balance.

Drinking a gallon of water can lead to hyponatremia (low sodium levels), especially if consumed too quickly or without proper electrolyte balance. Sustainability: Many experts argue that long-term health is built on flexibility and recovery, which 75 Hard lacks.

Is it for everyone?

The simple answer is no. The 75 Hard program isn't backed by science, lacks specific goals, and may be too extensive for most people's daily lives.

Beginners: Jumping from no exercise to two 45-minute sessions a day is risky for those with a low fitness baseline.

Jumping from no exercise to two 45-minute sessions a day is risky for those with a low fitness baseline. Specific health conditions: I ndividuals with heart disease, kidney issues, diabetes, or high blood pressure must consult a doctor first.

ndividuals with heart disease, kidney issues, diabetes, or high blood pressure must consult a doctor first. Vulnerable to eating disorders: The strict dietary rules and daily photos can trigger disordered eating patterns or obsessive thoughts.

If you choose to attempt the challenge, consider these safety measures:

Talk to your doctor before starting any intense new regimen.

Avoid high-impact exercise twice a day. Use one session for low-impact activities like walking, yoga, or swimming to prevent injury.

Schedule your workouts at least 3 hours apart and meal prep in advance to avoid failing due to a busy schedule.

Stop immediately if you experience extreme pain, dizziness, or fainting.

For a more sustainable start, try the 75 Soft variation, which allows for one workout, three litres of water, and one active recovery day per week.

Starting the challenge requires commitment and discipline, but many participants find it to be a transformative experience both mentally and physically. Good luck if you decide to take on the challenge!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.